Ratcliffe links see Man Utd strike agreement to send three top academy stars on Swiss mission

Manchester United have struck an agreement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned FC Lausanne-Sport that will see three academy players train with the Swiss side this week.

Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Williams all flew to Switzerland on Monday morning and the three starlets will get the opportunity to train with Lausanne’s first team. All three 18-year-olds have been making strides in United‘s academy and have been rewarded with the chance to gain experience with a senior squad thanks to this agreement.

Ineos acquired Lausanne back in 2017 and the agreement between the Swiss side and the Red Devils to give academy players some overseas experience is a benefit of their multi-club model.

Lausanne are currently toward the bottom of the Swiss top flight but it’s still hoped that the experience will be a beneficial one for United’s academy trio.

Ogunneye was named in United’s squad in the Premier League for seven games towards the end of last season and has continued to be a key player for the Under-21s during the current campaign.

Kingdon, meanwhile, signed his first professional contract with the club this summer and trained with the first team at Carrington in the build-up to United’s game against Bournemouth back in April. He also played a crucial role for the Under-18s last season as they claimed the treble, regularly starting in central defence.

Williams’ pre-agreed pro contract also began in the summer and he is another youngster who has been involved with first-team training as recognition of his progress. He contributed 17 goals and nine assists in academy fixtures last term.

United’s agreement with Lausanne is the first of its kind but an academy trip to Ratcliffe-owned OGC Nice was arranged earlier in the year and was also considered a huge success.

