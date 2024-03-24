Ratcliffe makes major U-turn on Man Utd star who has ‘saved’ Ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford

Manchester United are set to offer Scott McTominay a new contract, despite the midfielder being deemed surplus to requirements at the start of the season, according to reports.

The Scottish international has proven to be an important player this season. Having scored seven goals in the Premier League, he’s currently the club’s joint top scorer along with Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

McTominay wasn’t a regular in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag last season and speculation surrounding his long-term future was rife at the start of the campaign.

West Ham tried to prize the 27-year-old away from Old Trafford in the summer, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in their approach.

His current deal with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with the club holding the option of an extra year. However, following his impressive form, a new contract is now in the pipeline.

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd have decided to keep McTominay and offer him a fresh contract to secure his long-term future.

Ratcliffe has reportedly been impressed with the Scotsman’s performances during the season and is now prepared to reward him for his impressive form.

According to the same report, the United midfielder is currently taking home a weekly salary of £60,000. With a new contract being in the works, you’d imagine he’d secure a reasonable pay rise too.

McTominay has proven his worth this season

The Scottish international is a useful player for Ten Hag to rely upon, especially given the number of roles that he can perform in.

In years gone by, McTominay has often been utilised as a holding midfielder, but his attacking output cannot be denied this year.

Across all competitions, he’s scored nine goals for the Red Devils this season. Along with his prolific form at club level, he’s been just as ruthless for Scotland too.

Only five outfield players have played more minutes for Man Utd than McTominay has in the league this season. He’s racked up 1466 minutes of Premier League football which is already more than he played in the entirety of last season.

Scotland’s national team coach John Carver recently claimed that McTominay’s goals have helped keep Ten Hag in a job this season.

“He’s gone back and fought his way into that Man United team and now the manager is delighted,” Carver told reporters. “He’s got him in the team and there were a few games where he saved his job I think.

“He is an example of a player who has gone away to his club, worked extremely hard and he can fit into the system we want to play. I think he can get better.

“He has got better for Man United and it’s not easy getting into a Man United team with the history, tradition and what goes on behind the scenes.”

