Ratcliffe makes Newcastle man who’s among ‘best in class’ his No 1 Man Utd target

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a Manchester United raid on Newcastle his primary focus once his partial takeover has been ratified, according to a report.

The British billionaire, 71, is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Man Utd. The partial takeover has suffered multiple delays, though according to the Daily Mail, could finally be confirmed before Christmas.

Ratcliffe will assume full sporting control at Man Utd despite being a minority owner. The INEOS boss is expected to oversee major change both on and off the field at Old Trafford.

Indeed, former CEO, Richard Arnold, jumped before he was pushed by Ratcliffe.

Arnold stepped down in November, with legal counsel Patrick Stewart taking the CEO role on an interim basis. It’s anticipated Stewart will eventually step aside for ex-PSG official, Jean-Claude Blanc, to take the reins.

Regarding the sporting director position, incumbent John Murtough is understood to be fighting for his survival in Manchester.

Murtough has headed up United’s much-criticised recruitment drive in recent years. However, the Daily Mail reported on December 5 that Murtough has made himself extra visible at Carrington of late to bolster his chances of being retained.

Murtough also recently travelled to Saudi Arabia to sound out transfer interest in Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho. While nothing concrete was achieved, the Mail claimed several encouraging relationships have now been forged.

But according to a new update from the Manchester Evening News, Ratcliffe and INEOS chief Sir Dave Brailsford still intend to replace Murtough.

Ratcliffe gunning for Dan Ashworth

They state Newcastle’s highly-regarded Dan Ashworth is ‘INEOS Group’s prime choice to assume the role at Manchester United’.

Ashworth, 52, is regarded as being among the ‘best in class’ in the sporting director role and has earned rave reviews for his prior work at West Brom, Brighton and with the FA.

Ashworth joined Newcastle in 2022 and oversaw several moves that have already proved roaring successes for the Magpies. Indeed, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all arrived on Ashworth’s watch.

Ratcliffe reportedly wants Ashworth to oversee football operations, though Murtough may yet be spared the axe.

Rather than be ousted from Man Utd altogether, it’s claimed INEOS have received positive feedback on Murtough who could transition into more of an administrative role.

It’s reaffirmed Murtough hopes to stay with Man Utd and is a popular figure at the club. A successful raid on Newcastle for Ashworth may therefore not be fatal for Murtough.

Aiding Man Utd’s pursuit of Ashworth is the fact there is already a line of communication open between he and Brailsford.

Brailsford is INEOS group’s director of sport and has been conducting a full audit into practices and processes at Man Utd ahead of the partial takeover.

Ashworth previously drafted Brailsford in to deliver a motivational presentation to Newcastle players during their pre-season tour of Portugal last year.

