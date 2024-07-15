Ratcliffe told he must seal Man Utd deal for relentless £50m star amid quadruple signing blitz

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told Manuel Ugarte would be a great signing as the club’s transfer plans explode into life.

After announcing Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna, Man Utd are focusing on the next few players who could improve Erik ten Hag’s squad further over the coming weeks. Ratcliffe is determined to bring in at least two classy central defenders who can replace the likes of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Man Utd have set a timeline for when they want to have Matthijs de Ligt’s capture wrapped up by. They are also attempting to ruin Real Madrid’s move for Leny Yoro, though it must be noted that the Lille wonderkid would rather join the La Liga giants.

If Yoro does head to Madrid, then Man Utd have been backed to swoop for Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen instead.

DON’T MISS: Who is Manuel Ugarte? Man Utd’s potential €60m Casemiro replacement

Man Utd also need to sign a new left-back to prevent another crisis in that position, and Ratcliffe’s two top targets for that area are Milos Kerkez and Miguel Gutierrez.

Man Utd could follow up on the Zirkzee deal with four big signings as they are also on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro in the team.

On Monday afternoon it was revealed that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as Paris Saint-Germain have leapfrogged them in the race for Benfica’s Joao Neves.

But PSG signing Neves could give Man Utd a major boost in their pursuit of another midfield target, Ugarte, as he currently plays for the French giants.

Man Utd news: Manuel Ugarte signing endorsed

Emmanuel Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea and won the World Cup with France, has now heaped praise on Ugarte and explained why Man Utd should raid PSG for the relentless midfield enforcer.

“Manuel Ugarte would be a great signing for Manchester United,” he said in a new interview. “He was starting for PSG under Luis Enrique until they got beaten by Newcastle [in the Champions League], after that he was on the bench.

“However, Ugarte is mentally and physically strong as well as a holding midfielder who is ready to fight and I think he’s got the qualities to adapt himself to the Premier League.

“He could be a very important player for Manchester United because defensively they have been very weak for the last few years. He can play a very important role as holding midfielder just in front of that defence.

“He has a fighting spirit. This guy will never give up from the first minute until the last, he will give 100 per cent.

“He’s very dedicated to the team. He always puts the team first. He’s the kind of player that doesn’t have big technical qualities, but mentally and physically, he is strong.”

Reports in France state that Ugarte is open to joining Man Utd and taking part in a new adventure in the Premier League.

The main obstacle so far has been Man Utd and PSG’s respective valuations of the battle-hardened star. PSG want £45-50m for Ugarte, whereas Man Utd do not think he is quite worth that much.

But Man Utd and PSG have recently made progress in their talks, which suggests a deal could soon be forged.

The 23-year-old still has four years left to run on his PSG contract, having joined the club from Sporting CP in July last year.

Ugarte was a crucial part of the Uruguay team which reached the semi-finals of the Copa America, where they were knocked out by Colombia.

The match was marred by fighting as Uruguay players battled Colombia fans after their families were apparently threatened in the stands.

READ MORE: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window