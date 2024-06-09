Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe nears signing of 20-goal LaLiga striker with deal already ‘approved’

Manchester United have reportedly been given the ‘green light’ to sign Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to bolster his attacking options.

As we have consistently reported, one of the Red Devils’ priorities for the summer is to bring in an experienced striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund, 21, enjoyed a good first season at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in 43 matches for Man Utd so far, but still has a lot to learn and may benefit if the pressure of being the team’s main centre-forward is taken off him.

Anthony Martial is also set to leave Man Utd once his contract expires on June 30th, so he will also need replacing.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football365, Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have turned their attention to En-Nesyri, who looks likely to leave Sevilla.

The Moroccan international was fantastic for the Spanish side in 2023/24 and scored 20 goals in his 41 appearances across all competitions.

En-Nesyri has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and could be a low-cost option this summer given his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd ‘ready’ to bid for Sevilla forward

The report suggests that Man Utd ‘have been given the green light’ to begin their ‘operation’ to sign En-Nesyri from Sevilla this summer.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils will ‘submit an offer of around €15-20m for the forward in the coming days.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti backed up the reports on Sunday.

“#ManUTD are ready to send an offer to #Sevilla for Youssef #EnNesiry,” Galetti posted on X.

“The proposal will be around €15/20m. The striker already gave his approval to the possible transfer.”

Galetti suggests that personal terms will not be an issue between Man Utd and En-Nesyri so the only thing left to agree is a transfer fee.

It will be interesting to see if Sevilla accept the Red Devil’s offer, which will reportedly be tabled in the near future.

Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa are all known admirers of En-Nesyri too so they could launch a rival bid when the transfer window officially opens.