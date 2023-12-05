Ratcliffe not responsible for confirmed Man Utd exit, but second man clings on to Old Trafford career

A key Manchester United decision-maker ‘jumped before he was pushed’ by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though a second figure is determined to cling on to power, according to a report.

Ratcliffe, 71, is primed to purchase a 25 percent share in Manchester United. The deal will be worth roughly £1.3bn and per the Daily Mail, will be ‘announced in a matter of days’. Ratcliffe’s INEOS group will be given two seats on the board, though neither are expected to be filled by Ratcliffe or INEOS chief of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

The British billionaire will assume full sporting control at United once his partial takeover has been ratified. That means he’ll have the final say on hirings and firings from top to bottom in the club.

A plethora of player exits could materialise in January with The Sun claiming Ratcliffe seeks a squad ‘reset’.

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho are the likeliest to leave. Elsewhere, Raphael Varane and Casemiro could be high profile departures if suitable offers are lodged.

Change is also afoot at boardroom level, with former CEO Richard Arnold stepping down last month.

Legal counsel Patrick Stewart has taken interim charge as CEO and ex-PSG official, Jean-Claude Blanc, is expected to succeed Stewart in the longer term.

Many news outlets claimed Ratcliffe has already flexed his muscles and was the catalyst behind Arnold being ousted.

While there is some truth to that, the Daily Mail suggest it’s not quite that simple.

Indeed, their specialist column on the inner workings at Man Utd revealed Arnold ‘jumped before he was pushed’.

It’s clarified Ratcliffe did not demand or even ask Arnold to go, but the United official believed the writing was on the wall and stepped down of his own accord.

John Murtough determined to stay

Another key United official – Director of Football John Murtough – is also believed to be on the chopping block.

Indeed, various outlets including the Manchester Evening News have claimed Murtough is ‘definitely going’.

But per the Mail, Murtough is determined to cling on to power and has made himself extra visible at Carrington of late.

The report states Murtough is ‘keen to work within the new set-up’ and remains ‘fully engaged’ in his job despite the rampant speculation he’ll be axed.

But if Ratcliffe does decide to push the red button, Murtough’s replacement could be influenced by club icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Telegraph revealed in mid-November that Ratcliffe will seek advice from Ferguson regarding the key decisions at United. Appointing a new director of football certainly fits that billing.

Among those under consideration to replace Murtough are Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, former AC Milan pair Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, former Tottenham and Monaco chief, Paul Mitchell, and Crystal Palace director Dougie Freedman.

