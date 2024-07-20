Man Utd ‘open to offers’ for failed £146m signings amid conflicting reports

Two Man Utd players are at risk of being axed

There are conflicting reports surrounding the future of Manchester United player Mason Mount, amid claims both he and Antony could be axed this summer.

Man Utd have spent huge sums of money on players in recent years, with Mount and Antony two of their big statement signings. In August 2022, newly arrived Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag convinced the Red Devils to raid his former club Ajax for winger Antony.

The Brazilian subsequently moved to Old Trafford in a huge deal worth between £80-86million, making him the second-most expensive player in the club’s history.

Mount, meanwhile, emerged as a Man Utd target last year after entering the final 12 months of his Chelsea deal. The Blues reluctantly accepted an offer from Man Utd worth £55m, plus £5m in add-ons, for their academy graduate, who went on to pen a five-year contract at his new club.

However, Man Utd have not seen value for money for those £146m captures. Antony has managed just 11 goals and five assists in 82 games thus far, which includes only three goals in 38 matches last term.

Mount endured a torrid debut season at Man Utd, being limited to just 14 Premier League appearances as a result of injury woes.

Earlier on Saturday, it emerged that Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy to let Antony leave this summer as he continues to transform the first-team squad.

Although, Ratcliffe is prioritising a loan move for the 24-year-old, and he wants the player’s £70,000-a-week wages to be paid in full.

Man Utd news: Mount, Antony to leave?

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Ratcliffe is incredibly ‘open to offers’ for Mount as well, despite the attacking midfielder only joining 12 months ago.

It is claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all expressed their interest in Mount.

But those three clubs are unlikely to get close to the £55-60m Man Utd originally paid for the Englishman due to his troublesome 2023-24 campaign.

It must be noted that Fabrizio Romano has attempted to end such speculation by stating that Man Utd plan on keeping Mount and aim to get him back to his brilliant best during the upcoming season.

As such, a transfer to one of Spurs, Villa or Newcastle does not seem to be as likely as first thought. But what is clear is that Mount needs to have a good season at Man Utd, otherwise the club’s coaches and fans may start to turn their backs on him.

While Antony and Mount are both attempting to get their careers back on track, Man Utd are stepping up their attempts to land another central defender after bringing in Leny Yoro from Lille.

Ratcliffe has been handed a significant lift in his bid to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, while talks for Matthijs de Ligt have stalled over one key problem.

