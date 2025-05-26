Manchester United negotiations for a huge signing have reportedly ‘opened the door’ for the star’s team-mate to join, as he is ‘expected’ to leave a Premier League rival.

United are wasting little time in improving their squad ahead of next season. Fabrizio Romano recently urged Red Devils fans to be patient as they awaited the signing of Matheus Cunha.

Only a few days later, he revealed United had triggered the attacker’s release clause, and the signing is essentially complete.

A player who was directly involved in 21 Premier League goals last season in a struggling side should help United out of the mire, as they finished 15th in the league, one place above Wolves, where Cunha was playing.

And according to Football Transfers, discussions over the forward’s move have ‘opened the door’ to them considering his team-mate, Wolves captain Nelson Semedo, as a potential signing.

It’s believed United have been showing interest in landing the right-back this summer.

Semedo expected to leave Wolves

The report states that though Semedo (31) has been offered a four-year contract extension, he is ‘expected’ to move on from Wolves in the summer.

His current deal is up in the summer, so he’d be able to move on for free. In Wolves’ final home game of the season, Semedo’s response to the crowd is said to have ‘hinted’ at a move away from Molineux.

The Portuguese has often played as a wing-back in his career, so would fit into Ruben Amorim’s system at United.

If the Red Devils were to make the double signing, they’d only be paying the £62.5million for Cunha’s release clause, and given Semedo has played 165 Premier League games, they’d be getting a lot of experience for nothing.

Man Utd round-up: Red Devils want Kean

Knowing that Viktor Gyokeres might now be out of reach, it’s reported United are ‘intensifying’ their monitoring of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

He’ll be a cheaper asset, at £43.6million in the first 15 days of July.

United are also said to have held direct talks for the signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, looks likely to be on the way out, with the Red Devils compromising on his price, now down at £50million from the £60-70million they wanted just a few months ago.

