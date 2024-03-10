Ratcliffe personally signs off on marquee £102m Man Utd mega move for sensational midfielder

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly signed off on the £102million signing of Joao Neves from Benfica

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly given the green light for Manchester United to trigger the £102million release clause of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Ratcliffe is likely to spend big money in attempts to return United to the heights of the Premier League. Of late, they have struggled to mount anything resembling a serious challenge to the top sides in the league.

While they came third last season, they were nowhere near second-placed Arsenal.

And Ratcliffe has vowed to make United the best club in the world again, though that could take time.

There have been links to some household names, as well as to some up-and-coming stars – each, it seems, Ratcliffe feels can change the fortunes of the sixth-placed United side.

One of the younger players on Ratcliffe’s shortlist is Benfica midfielder Neves.

For months it’s been suggested that United are looking to add the 19-year-old to their ranks.

After Neves refused to rule out a summer move recently, it was suggested the Red Devils had a good chance of bringing him on board.

Ratcliffe greenlights £102m Neves move

Now, Ratcliffe has made that a near certainty.

Indeed, according to the Mirror, the United minority owner has greenlit the signing.

They’ll have to make a record-breaking offer to gain his services, as the midfielder’s value is protected by a £102million release clause.

That’s over £10million more than what was paid for Paul Pogba, who had shown his talents in European football for longer and was a recognised star when he returned to Old Trafford.

However, what Neves has shown to this point seems to be enough for United to splash an enormous fee on him.

Neves has very high ceiling

The 19-year-old has played 62 career games, scoring three goals and assisting another three.

His qualities as an all-round midfielder tell a lot more of the story than his attacking output does, though.

Indeed, compared to midfielders in the next 14 men’s competitions, Neves is in the 98th percentile for passes completed, the 97th for blocks, the 91st for successful take-ons, the 88th for tackles, and the 86th for both progressive passes and aerials won, according to fbref.

There are not many midfielders in world football that are as good in that many facets of the game as Neves, and certainly not ones that are still in their teenage years.

As such, while £102million is a lot of money for a 19-year-old, from what he’s shown to this point in his career, the Portuguese international looks like he can live up to the price tag and become a star.

