Ratcliffe picks Southgate as next Man Utd manager, with Ten Hag tipped to QUIT before he’s sacked

Why Manchester United have installed England boss Gareth Southgate as their No 1 target to succeed Erik ten Hag has emerged amid claims the Dutchman could jump before he’s pushed.

Ten Hag oversaw a miserable season that saw Man Utd exit Europe before Christmas and finish eighth in the Premier League.

Eighth was United’s lowest ever finish in the Premier League era, though it came as no surprise given a mind-boggling 14 defeats were suffered in the league alone. United also finished the EPL season with a negative goal difference (minus one).

Injuries unquestionably played a part in hampering United’s season. Ten Hag and his backers are well within their rights to point towards Man Utd sinking Manchester City in the FA Cup final – a match in which the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were finally fit to feature.

Man Utd’s hierarchy – led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – have conducted a thorough review into whether to stick or twist with Ten Hag. The review is not yet complete, though is believed to be reaching its final stages.

Reports prior to the FA Cup upset claimed Ten Hag was a dead man walking irrespective of the result. However, the fact Man Utd won and Ten Hag lifted his second trophy in two years may have complicated the situation.

Furthermore, fresh reports have claimed the cost of sacking Ten Hag has spiralled after their FA Cup victory secured qualification to the Europa League.

In any case, the Independent brought news on Friday afternoon of United’s decision-makers landing on Gareth Southgate as their primary candidate to take the reins.

Why Southgate is Man Utd’s No 1

Southgate has split opinion as England boss despite guiding the national side to the final of the last European Championships. England hadn’t reached the final of a major tournament since lifting the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

The 53-year-old hasn’t managed at club level since 2009 and has been branded too cautious with his England tactics and selections.

Nonetheless, Southgate has emerged as the No 1 choice at Man Utd ahead of Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Roberto De Zerbi and recent Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Explaining why, it was revealed United chiefs believe Southgate could be the figurehead for a cultural change at Man Utd.

The Red Devils have become synonymous with underachievement and leaks from the dressing room have become commonplace too.

Southgate cannot be faulted for his work off the pitch with England and INEOS supremo Sir Dave Brailsford believes Southgate could have a similar impact at Old Trafford.

However, the very obvious issue plaguing Man Utd is the fact Euro 2024 is just around the corner.

READ MORE: Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace doomed Ten Hag

Southgate won’t enter talks; Ten Hag wants clarity

As such, Southgate is refusing to enter official talks with Man Utd until such time as England’s tournament has ended. That’s despite the claim Southgate is open to joining Man Utd.

As such, talks to appoint Southgate may not open until mid-July. At that stage, the new Premier League season would be less than a month away and the summer transfer window would already be a month old.

It’s far from an ideal scenario for Man Utd and is also part of the reason why Ten Hag still hasn’t been told whether he’s staying or going.

The Dutchman has reportedly sought clarity from United’s higher-ups and the Independent concluded Ten Hag leaving by mutual consent is now a very real possibility.

The idea there would be Ten Hag sees the writing is on the wall and agrees to quit before he gets the sack.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Ten Hag sack: How Man Utd boss compares to Klopp, Arteta after two seasons as axe talk heats up