Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to offload flop signing Antony appear to have suffered a major setback after the Brazilian’s agent made clear where he sees his client playing next season – but Manchester United will listen to offers for six other stars the club are willing to cash in on this summer.

Antony moved to Old Trafford in summer 2022, with Manchester United paying Ajax an eye-watering sum of €95m (£80m) rising to €102m (£86m) once add-ons have been factored in. However, it is fair to say the 16-times capped Brazil winger has flattered to deceive in a Red Devils shirt, cruelly branded a ‘Show Pony’ by Chris Sutton and only managing a meagre 12 goals and seven assists from 82 appearances so far.

Indeed, with Antony battling personal issues last season, he was afforded some time out of the first-team spotlight, with his disruptive campaign blamed for what many felt was a significant step back in United colours.

IN DEPTH ➡️ How a dazzling new-look Man Utd XI could line up in 2024/25 if Ten Hag lands all his dream targets

And with Ratcliffe on a mission to elevate United back among the English and European elite, the British billionaire is seemingly taking no prisoners in his quest to transform the club’s fortunes, with several high-earning but under-performing stars likely to be allowed to leave in what is shaping up to be the most radical of summer transformations.

To that end, reports over the weekend claimed Ratcliffe had overruled the Glazers – who have previously not seen the wisdom in selling costly signings for a reduced fee – in deciding to move Antony on, even letting it be known that a loan exit could be considered on one condition.

Antony agent responds to Man Utd transfer rumours

However, Antony’s agent has now responded to claims his client could be forced out of Old Trafford and is adamant the player only has eyes for United and in becoming a top player under Erik ten Hag.

“I see reports about potential exit on loan,” Junior Pedroso told Fabrizio Romano. “Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United.

“He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man Utd. We already spoke about that with the club.”

One of Antony’s biggest champions is United boss Ten Hag, who insisted on his signing and knows the player well from their time at Ajax together.

And the Dutch coach, himself granted a stay of execution at Old Trafford, is backing his big-money signing to turn his form around.

“He certainly showed that potential in the first month: he scored three times in his first three games,” Ten Hag said of Antony.

“After that it became more difficult, last season was not good. But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club.”

Antony himself admits he did not do himself justice last season, but is determined to prove himself to supporters.

“23/24 was a very difficult season, for many reasons,” he posted on Instagram.

“But I suffered quietly! I took this period to reflect and seek self knowledge. Today, at the end of another season, I can say that after everything I’ve been through, I feel much stronger and ready for the challenges.

“Football gave me everything I have, thanks to it, I was able to help my family, change my life and open up a range of opportunities.

“After time, the experience will give me the tools to achieve my biggest goals, which are success and to build my story in a world as challenging as the one we live in!”

Man Utd transfers: Door open for six other stars to leave

Antony concluded: “I thank God, my family, our fans, my work colleagues and the entire Manchester United staff!”

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe has reportedly communicated plans to the agents of six other stars that offers will be considered for them this summer as he continues his ruthless restructuring of the first-team squad.

The biggest changes are likely to come in defence and with £52m teenager Leny Yoro already brought in, United remain determined to add another man to their defence with either Matthijs De Ligt or Jarrad Branthwaite on their wishlist.

READ NEXT ➡️ Fresh twist in Man Utd defender hunt as Bayern Munich president makes big transfer admission

As a result, United, who have already released Raphael Varane on a free, are open to the departures of either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof this summer.

Another defender free to leave is Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the former Crystal Palace man could complete a return to London with West Ham in the coming days. A fee of around £15m is likely to secure a switch to the London Stadium.

In midfield, Ratcliffe is also open to offers for Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay. However, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Ten Hag has made it clear that he would ideally like to keep the latter, with the player proving himself one of the club’s more consistent performers last season.

United have already signed off on some sales, though, this summer with Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala and Donny van de Beek all departing.