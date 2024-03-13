Ratcliffe put in his place as expected Man Utd transfer implodes; Prem alternative now pursued

Manchester United will not be able to purchase Jean-Clair Todibo at a reduced price from Nice this summer despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s influence at both clubs, with reports claiming an alternative from within the Premier League is now being targeted.

INEOS founder Ratcliffe completed his deal to purchase a 27.7 per cent stake in Man Utd last month, with the 71-year-old assuming control of football operations within Old Trafford.

His arrival in Manchester comes almost five years after the British billionaire – who also has interests in teams in cycling, sailing and Formula 1 – bought Ligue 1 club Nice, his second foray into football after acquiring Swiss side Lausanne-Sport in 2017.

Ratcliffe’s influence at both Man Utd and Nice has led to suggestions that the Premier League club could sign Nice’s top starts on the cheap, but it has been claimed that the French side are unmoved in their asking price for Todibo.

Signing a new long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez is on the to-do list at Old Trafford and it had been expected Ratcliffe’s influence with Nice could help swing a deal for Todibo United’s way.

However, a report by 90min has suggested that Nice’s current asking price for the defender, said to be between £47milion and £51m, is a concern for Man Utd officials, who do not regard the potential fee as good value.

What’s more, Nice are unwilling to accept a discounted rate, much to Ratcliffe’s dismay.

Tobido promises summer decision as Man Utd circle

Nice’s stance could persuade Man Utd to focus on alternative defensive targets, including Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who is believed to be a more appealing option despite a potential minimum fee of £70m.

Indeed, the Mirror recently reported Branthwaite has now been installed as United’s No 1 transfer target for the summer. A move for the Toffees ace will be explored, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag or a new face is the manager.

Regarding Todibo, Nice’s valuation of the centre-back could yet change in light of a tricky run of form, which has seen Francesco Farioli’s side fail to win any of their last six league matches.

That has seen Nice fall from second to sixth in the Ligue 1 table, with failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League likely to weaken the club’s bargaining power when it comes to resisting interest for players of Todibo’s calibre.

Todibo was spotted having a heated exchange with Nice supporters following their latest defeat at home to Montpellier last week, when the French international was at fault for the opposition’s opening goal, with fans heard chanting: “If you’re not happy, leave the club.”

Speaking last month, Todibo said he will wait until the summer before making a decision on his future.

He said: “I’ll wait until the summer to make my decision. If my decision is to stay, I’ll announce it, if it is to leave, I’ll announce it too and I’ll thank everyone, but we’re not there yet.”

Todibo has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing in January that Chelsea had joined Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the centre-back.

But with Nice’s firm in their stance for the time being and United switching to Branthwaite, it looks unlikely Todibo will line up at Old Trafford next season.

