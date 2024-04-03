Ratcliffe ‘ready’ to sign next Man Utd superstar with ‘big fee’ to blow Liverpool, Arsenal out the water

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to pay a big fee to beat Liverpool and Arsenal in the race to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Ratcliffe wants to rebuild the Red Devil’s squad and turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and the 19-year-old certainly fits into that category.

A new striker is one of the priorities for Man Utd’s re-jigged recruitment team and bringing in Ferguson would be a real statement of intent.

The teenager burst onto the scene last season by scoring three goals and making two assists in his first five Premier League games. He finished the campaign having netted 16 goals in all competitions.

Brighton have a history of developing some of the brightest young talents in world football and seem to have done it again with Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland’s form has dipped somewhat this term but he is still greatly admired by some of the top clubs in the Premier League.

Man Utd are now thought to be favourites to sign Ferguson, but will have to cough up a huge transfer fee to bring him in.

Man Utd to lodge ‘big’ offer for Evan Ferguson

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are looking to bring in competition for Rasmus Hojlund and see Ferguson as the perfect target.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with the Brighton star, so they may not be alone in their pursuit.

Due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, though, Man Utd will likely have to sell players before they can sanction a big-money deal for Ferguson – even though Ratcliffe is willing to pay what it takes to bring him in.

“I think that from Manchester United’s point of view, they wouldn’t be starting anywhere near £100 million if they proceed with Evan Ferguson.

“It would probably be more in the region of £70 to £80 million, which I suppose is relatively close to the package that they ended up paying for Rasmus Hojlund,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“”hat’s interesting about Ratcliffe is that he doesn’t plan on looking at numbers only in terms of whether they’re high or low.

“With younger profiles, he’ll very much see a higher fee as an investment, not an expense , because the player will have longevity at the football club over several seasons, but more importantly, the wages by Manchester United standards might be comparatively low.

“So Ratcliffe is prepared should Manchester United be able to, under financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules, pay these big fees, providing he gets value and longevity from the player. And I think that Evan Ferguson does tick that box.”

