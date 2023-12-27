Ratcliffe ready to sell costly Man Utd star for half price as three teams test Ten Hag belief over star

Manchester United are expected to receive at least one tempting offer for Raphael Varane when the January transfer window opens for business in a move that Erik ten Hag will only sanction if Sir Jim Ratcliffe can land his replacement first.

The Red Devils are hoping the 25 per cent investment in the club from the British businessman will not only help uncertainty behind the scenes, but also steady the ship for what has so far proved a hugely-turbulent season. As it stands, Manchester United have lost a staggering 13 of the 27 matches played to date, a run of results that falls massively below expectations and means the club has endured their worst start to a season since 1930.

However, as part of INEOS’ purchase of a quarter of the Glazers’ shareholdings, Ratcliffe will be granted the ultimate power over every transfer incoming and outgoing at Old Trafford.

Indeed, behind the scenes, Ratcliffe has reportedly been critical of some of United’s dealings over recent years, believing millions have been thrown away over futile signings that will ultimately cost the club a great deal of money.

No Ratcliffe wants the bleeding to stop and hopes to install a new sporting director to help restore United to greatness. To that end, the Red Devils have reportedly locked on to former Liverpool man Michael Edwards, who helped mastermind the Merseysiders’ Champions League triumph in 2019 and the Premier League title the year after.

One man who could find himself one of the first victims of the Ratcliffe regime is experienced defender Varane, who has endured – much like his club – something of a topsy-turvy time of things this season.

READ MORE: Jonny Evans is turning into the Belfast Baresi one riduculous clearance at a time

Bayern Munich rival Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

After a spell out of Ten Hag’s side, Varane is now back in favour, partnering Jonny Evans in United’s thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

As a result, reports that the player is unsettled and looking to leave Manchester United in January appear to have been placed on the backburner, though it’s still reported the player will review his future once the current campaign comes to an end and amid claims he could make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

However, with his deal due to expire in summer 2025, it’s reported Ratcliffe would rather cash in now, putting any funds towards a would-be replacement.

To that end, United have on Wednesday morning been strongly linked with a move for powerful Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

And according to Sport, Varane continues to catch the attention of former club Real Madrid, who could try and tempt United into selling him back to them if the price is right.

However, they now claim they could be beaten to the punch by Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions now ready to follow up their interest by lodging a firm £17m bid for the 30-year-old defender.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to lose Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui for a spell in the new year with the pair due to take part in the Asia Cup and African Cup of Nations, respectively. Now Tuchel is honing in on Varane as cover for the pair.

Ratcliffe ready to sell Man Utd stalwart as third club enter race

The report claims Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund is ready to lodge a €20m (£17.4m) bid for Varane, with Ratcliffe of the mind to accept the bid and sell the player for less than half the price United shelled out for his services back in summer 2021.

Whether United accept the offer remains to be seen, with Bayern also hoping Varane helps them seal the deal by accepting a salary some way lower than his current £340,000 a week package.

The report, however, states that Ten Hag would be of the mind to reject any and all approaches for Varane next month, especially with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez all currently sidelined.

Asked about the chances of the player moving on earlier this month, Ten Hag stated: “Rapha Varane? I don’t know what you’re talking about.

“It’s rumours. Very important player, but there’s internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are.”

If Varane does indeed stay at Old Trafford until the summer, reports in France now state that his former club Lens will look into a possible deal to bring him back to the club at which his career began.

Any such move would be difficult for the Ligue 1 side to pull off, however, especially in light of Varane’s huge salary. However, L’Equipe claims the 30-year-old would be open to the move if acceptable terms could be agreed.

DON’T MISS: Astonishing Erling Haaland to Man Utd transfer claim made as Ten Hag is blasted for paying over the odds for ‘suffering’ star