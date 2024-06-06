Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been spurned for the second time in a matter of days after a failed Manchester United attempt to hijack a Chelsea transfer was revealed.

Ratcliffe is the figurehead of the new era at Old Trafford and has wasted no time implementing major changes at the club.

Man Utd’s hierarchy has been overhauled, with Omar Berrada (CEO), Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director) and Jason Wilcox (Technical Director) all either in place already or on the way.

The changes could extend to the managerial position, with Erik ten Hag due to learn his fate in the coming days.

Elsewhere, a much-anticipated squad overhaul is underway, with Man Utd confirming Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are leaving as free agents at the end of June.

Ratcliffe is aiming to install a more youthful approach to the club’s recruitment and will target stars who will spend the prime years of their career at United. Varane, for example, never matched the standards he set at Real Madrid while wearing a United shirt.

Accordingly, Man Utd offered impending free agent, Omari Forson, a new contract. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is adamant the rising 19-year-old forward will not put pen to paper and instead will embark on a new chapter in his career elsewhere.

Losing a homegrown talent to free agency is a bitter pill to swallow. However, Forson’s rejection is not the only piece of bad news for Man Utd fans.

Man Utd fail with Tosin Adarabioyo hijack

Per the Daily Mail, Man Utd launched a late attempt to hijack Tosin Adarabioyo’s move to Chelsea last weekend.

Tosin, 26, will leave Fulham when his contract expires on June 30 and had initially looked on course to join Newcastle.

Chelsea swooped in with an offer of their own before upping their terms once it became clear new boss Enzo Maresca was on board with signing the centre-back.

Per the Mail, Man Utd sought to spring a surprise by hijacking the hijacker. However, United left their eleventh hour move too late and Tosin elected to wrap up his agreement with Chelsea.

The defender has since passed a medical with the Blues and an announcement regarding his move to Stamford Bridge is expected to arrive within the next 48 hours.

Man Utd centre-back hunt turns elsewhere

The Mail confirmed Man Utd are on the lookout for two new additions at centre-half this summer.

Varane is leaving as a free agent, while the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are up in the air. United are in talks with Jonny Evans over a new deal, though if signed, the veteran would only be viewed as cover.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is understood to be the club’s No 1 target in the position. TEAMtalk has learned the Toffees value the left-footer at £80m, though a bid of £70m would be enough to seal a deal.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claimed United have thundered in with a hefty €60m bid for Lille’s Leny Yoro. However, the English media have suggested talk of an actual offer being tabled is premature.

Links to Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio have also begun to swirl in recent days. The Portugal international can be signed via a €60m/£51m release clause.

The common theme among the targets United are chasing is none of them will come cheaply.

As such, the opportunity to add a Premier League-proven player like Tosin without having to pay a fee obviously appealed.

Unfortunately for United and Ratcliffe, the 6ft 5in defender will be lining up at Stamford Bridge next season.