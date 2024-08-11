Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet despite continued links with Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Red Devils are currently undergoing significant change in Ten Hag’s squad following the formation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new football operations team, with Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee arriving so far and more expected to follow.

Indeed, deals for Bayern Munich defensive duo Matthijs de Light and Noussair Mazraoui are known to be close as United look to bolster an area of their side that Ten Hag admits is a concern.

However, there has been some concern that skipper Bruno Fernandes could be on the move this summer after reports of continued interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal international moved to Old Trafford in January 2020 and currently has two years remaining on the fresh United deal he penned back in 2022.

During his four-and-a-half years at the club, Fernandes has made over 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 73 goals and 65 assists.

He has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – both coming under Erik ten Hag – and reached the Europa League final in the 2020/21 season.

And Sky Sports has delivered an update on the 29-year-old’s future, stating that there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line.

The contract is understood to be until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Fernandes only has eyes on United

There had been some media speculation surrounding the playmaker that he could leave this summer, but Fernandes said in May that he wanted to stay

Writing in the Players’ Tribune, he said: “After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

“I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here. ”

That statement was also backed up by Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, who claims Fernandes will stay put no matter what bids come in for him.

She said: “With Bruno, there were so many stories about him and the potential of him leaving.

“There was all the speculation, but never for one second did I think Bruno Fernandes was leaving Manchester United, because when you speak to him and when you spend time with him, you understand how much this club means to him.

“He actually wears this club, like it’s on him all the time. He assumes so much responsibility. Now he gets grief sometimes because he can get frustrated on the pitch, and it becomes quite visible.

“And that’s fair enough. I think that’s an understandable criticism. It’s the right kind of criticism. But he genuinely cares about this club, loves this club.”

Fernandes started Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City, which United lost on penalties, and they begin their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Fulham on Friday evening.

