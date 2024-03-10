Ratcliffe sanctions first Man Utd buy as move for ‘important player’ confirmed after big change

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prioritising the signing of a left-back at Manchester United

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are planning to sign an ‘important’ new left-back once the structure of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s boardroom is ‘completed’.

United are already undergoing some big changes after the confirmation of Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake in the club. The fact the businessman is taking over footballing operations is a big one.

That’s likely to see a lot of money shelled, but Ratcliffe is being smart in appointing the right people around him to ensure recruitment on the field is done right.

The appointment of former Manchester City man Omar Berrada as Chief Executive Officer is a big one given his successful background.

Football director Dan Ashworth’s move to Old Trafford from Newcastle United is likely to be done soon, too, after reports suggested the Red Devils have agreed to pay £21million to the North East outfit in order to gain his services.

And after the big boardroom changes are completed, United will get to work on sourcing some fresh talent.

That’s according to transfer insider Romano, who confirms that a ‘shortlist’ for a new left-back will be decided once the board structure is in place.

He states that is a position that will be improved upon ‘no matter what happens’ with Tyrell Malacia.

DON’T MISS: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses

Romano details profile United are looking for

According to Romano, a new left-back signing in the summer window is a plan that’s been in place for ‘months’.

It seems there’s a good chance it was one of the first things Ratcliffe identified for the Red Devils.

Romano states the new signing is going to be an ‘important player’ for the club, and it’s expected it will be a ‘young’ asset.

While it’s not clear who’s on that list yet, given it seems to be a crucial addition for Ratcliffe, United could spend a good sum of money on improving the position.

New left-back a necessity

United have been forced to chop and change at left-back this season.

Malacia – signed in 2022 – is yet to step foot onto the pitch this term, and did not cover himself in glory when he was available last season. As such, it’s of little surprise that United will look to sign a new man in his position whether or not he becomes available.

Luke Shaw has also been burdened with injuries throughout the season, and that’s mean Victor Lindelof has had to fill in at left-back, despite naturally being a central defender.

Shaw is capable of playing in the heart of defence as well, so if a new man is deemed to be a better option than him on the left when he’s available, there’s a chance he could simply shift inside.

In any case, on this season’s showing, a new left-back is needed for consistency at United.

READ MORE: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings