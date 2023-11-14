Ratcliffe sanctions radical Man Utd squad ‘reset’, with FOUR January transfers in the works

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will give Erik ten Hag a ‘transfer war chest’ to overhaul his ailing squad in January, and a report has revealed four separate transfers that are in the works.

Ratcliffe is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. Per ESPN, the partial takeover could be completed as early as this week.

The outlet also revealed Ratcliffe and INEOS chief Sir Dave Brailsford do not plan to sack Erik ten Hag. The pair are alarmed by United’s dip in form this season having lost nine out of 18 matches, though Ten Hag is not viewed as the problem.

Instead, the club’s dire record in the transfer market has been blamed and Ratcliffe will make it his mission to overhaul the recruitment strategy from top to bottom.

Now, according to The Sun, the first order of business will be giving the green light for a squad ‘reset’ in January.

The publication state Ten Hag will be handed a transfer war chest to make two key signings in the winter window.

A Sun source is quoted as saying: “January will be a big month for United. The deal involving Sir Jim should be done by then, and this will free up funds for Ten Hag to reset his squad.

“He’s targeting a forward who can play on either flank and a right full-back.”

While specific names weren’t stated in the piece, it’s claimed a new right-back and winger are wanted.

One potential addition at right-back is long-time Ten Hag target, Denzel Dumfries. £43.5m will reportedly be enough to seal the Inter Milan ace’s signature.

Another attack-minded option Ten Hag adores is fellow Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong. However, convincing title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen to sell their starting right wing-back in January will be difficult.

Man Utd exits coming, but one star safe

A recent Sun report claimed attacking trio Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could all be axed in January.

The fresh update doubles down on Sancho and Martial leaving United, though backtracks on talk of Antony making way.

Furthermore, online outlet Football Insider declare Man Utd will ‘block’ any approaches for Antony in the winter window.

“There’s a massive question mark over Sancho and Martial – neither are thought to be a part of the manager’s long-term plans,” continued The Sun’s source. “Both could move on.

“Despite the difficulties of the first few weeks of the season, Ten Hag remains very confident and will be using the international break to try and work with the wider squad.

“He’s convinced they can finish in the top four. Even though their form has been erratic, they are still within touching distance of those places. Now they have to kick on.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team won’t be coming in and demanding changes to the management. Ten Hag will get time to prove he’s the person to take the club back to past glories.”

Sancho has been the subject of an enquiry by Juventus. Fellow Serie A giant Inter have emerged as a contender to sign Martial.

But one exit-linked player who is now safe from the chop is Scott McTominay.

“Ten Hag needs Scott in his team,” added the source. “There’s no chance he’d let him go now.

“Scott is a key part of the side now as is Harry Maguire. In fact they are two of the first names on the team sheet. Things change fast in football.”

DON’T MISS: ‘Open situation’ – Fabrizio Romano admits Man Utd superstar could leave in January; likeliest move confirmed