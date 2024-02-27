Ratcliffe gets savage Man Utd clear-out underway with starlet and big-money flops to be dumped

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make sweeping changes at Manchester United this summer and it will reportedly involve a host of players being sold, including Donny van de Beek.

Man Utd thought they had completed a transfer coup in September 2020 when they paid £35million to sign Van De Beek. The central midfielder had played a crucial role in Ajax winning the Dutch league and cup double in 2018-19, while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals that campaign.

Van De Beek was seen as one of the most exciting Dutch talents when he arrived at Man Utd, though he has not been able to force his way into their starting eleven since then.

The 26-year-old has only managed two goals and two assists in 62 outings for Man Utd, with a lot of those appearances coming from the bench. Erik ten Hag was expected to turn his situation around, but that simply has not happened.

On January 1, Van De Beek officially joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in an attempt to get his career back on track.

Frankfurt have the option to sign him permanently this summer for an initial £9.5m, plus a further £2.6m in add-ons.

According to Football Insider, even if Frankfurt do not buy Van De Beek, the Netherlands international will never play for Man Utd again.

Ratcliffe has decided he is disposable and will sell no matter what this summer. The British billionaire will try to get as much money as possible, though it is clear that Man Utd will have to take a big financial hit. After spending £35m on Van De Beek initially, his value has now fallen to just £8.3m, as per transfermarkt.

Facundo Pellistri set to leave Man Utd

Van De Beek is not the only player Ratcliffe will push to sell. A separate report from Football Insider states that young winger Facundo Pellistri will also be offloaded in a savage move.

Pellistri is 22 years old and is thought to have good potential. But Ratcliffe feels he will never become a regular starter for Man Utd and is therefore happy to cut ties.

The Uruguayan is currently on loan at Granada in Spain. Although, that deal does not include any option to buy, which means the Red Devils will explore potential exit opportunities in the summer.

Man Utd will hope that Pellistri can get among the goals during his final few months at Granada, as this will increase his transfer value. So far, he has managed a goal and assist – both of which came against Barcelona – in three appearances.

Man Utd are hopeful of making a slight profit when selling the starlet. They originally paid Penarol £9m for him in October 2020.

Pellistri is not the only winger Ratcliffe and Man Utd will look to offload, as on Monday it emerged that Antony’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Ten Hag pushed Man Utd hard to reunite him with his former Ajax star in summer 2022, which saw the club spend a whopping £86m. But Antony has failed to live up to that huge price tag, leaving fans angry at his frustrating style of play and only managing two goal contributions in 26 games this term.

The Manchester Evening News have revealed that Man Utd will entertain offers for Antony in a bid to increase their own transfer budget. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are hoping to receive around £50m when parting ways with the 24-year-old.

