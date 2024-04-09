Ratcliffe saves £88m duo from Man Utd cull, but two stars doomed amid blockbuster Everton pursuit

There has been an update on Victor Lindelof's future at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly decided to keep Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United this summer, though two other players will almost certainly be on the move.

Ratcliffe wants to use his huge financial power to help Man Utd agree several marquee deals during the next transfer window. He is hoping to improve the centre-forward, right wing, central midfield and centre-back positions, while Man Utd’s spending could surpass the £200million mark.

The Red Devils have been linked with notable stars such as Ivan Toney, Michael Olise, Joao Neves and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The latter, who has played a starring role for Everton this season, is Ratcliffe’s No 1 target to bolster central defence.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Man Utd could sign Branthwaite for less than £70m, despite Everton previously hoping to receive £100m when selling him.

Branthwaite’s arrival could coincide with the capture of another centre-half, such as Benfica’s Antonio Silva. Those signings will spell trouble for Man Utd’s existing crop of defenders.

As per Football Insider, Ratcliffe has taken a look at Erik ten Hag’s centre-back options and has decided to save both Lindelof and Martinez.

Lindelof has been affected by groin and hamstring injuries this term, though he has still proven his worth by operating at either centre-half or left-back.

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez to stay at Man Utd

Lindelof, who joined Man Utd for £31m in 2017, has a contract which runs until summer 2025. That could be extended if he impresses Ratcliffe over the next 12 months.

Martinez, meanwhile, signed for Man Utd from Ajax in a £56.7m deal in July 2022. The Argentine has proven to be Man Utd’s best centre-back when fit, though Ten Hag has had to cope without him for much of the campaign.

Martinez has been out with foot, knee and calf problems, which has led to speculation that Ratcliffe may ruthlessly sell the 26-year-old. However, Ratcliffe will show patience and give Martinez the opportunity to get back to his best once he returns to full fitness.

While Lindelof and Martinez will remain at Old Trafford this summer, two other stars are gearing up for departures.

Ratcliffe recently initiated a new round of talks with Raphael Varane to try and extend his contract beyond this summer. But those discussions have failed, which means Varane is poised to search for a new club. He could either return to French club Lens or accept a lucrative wage to play for Al-Nassr.

Man Utd must also cut Jonny Evans loose, despite him proving to be a reliable defender this season. Evans is now 36 years old and Man Utd simply have to usher in a new era if they are going to win Premier League titles again.

Harry Maguire is another player facing a very uncertain future. He has surprisingly enjoyed an uptick in form since Ten Hag stripped him of the captaincy last summer, though Ratcliffe still has to decide whether the Englishman is good enough to continue playing for Man Utd in the long run.

Should Man Utd opt to sell Maguire, then West Ham United will try their hardest to snap him up.

