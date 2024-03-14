Pedro Neto and Michael Olise have both been linked with moves to Manchester United

Manchester United plans to sign Michael Olise have been clarified by a second source who has provided more detail on the prosposed capture of the Crystal Palace star – but moves for a second Premier League winger have been dismissed.

The Red Devils are entering a bright new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalising a 27.7% purchase of the Glazers’ shares for a total of £1.4bn and with the British businessman granted full sporting control in the process. And it seems the billionaire is in something of a hurry to re-establish Manchester United as a leading force in both domestic and European football.

As a result, a number of key appointments have been made behind the scenes, with the most high-profile of these – the club’s first ever sporting director in Dan Ashworth – helping Ratcliffe with a major summer rebuild of their playing staff.

DON’T MISS ~ Dan Ashworth: Ranking every permanent signing next Man Utd director made for Newcastle

To that end, the club, while having to pay close attention to their finances, are looking to make up to four marquee signings this summer to help transform their on-field fortunes.

By widespread accounts, Ratcliffe is charging Ashworth with solidifying United’s spine, with a new defender, central midfielder and striker top of their wish list.

However, Ratcliffe and Co are also keen on a new right-sided attacker amid claims £85m flop Antony will be moved on and amid doubts over the long-term futures of Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri, both of whom are currently out on loan.

As a result, TEAMtalk was first to exclusively break the news that Ratcliffe is confident of a move for Olise and that the Crystal Palace star is also open to the switch.

Second source confirms Olise, Man Utd move

The 22-year-old has emerged into a star of real quality at Crystal Palace, having a hand in 11 Premier League goals (eight goals, three assists) from just eight starts so far this season.

And having emerged as something of a Premier League assist king last season with 11 to his name, the Eagles were understandably quick to tie him down to a new deal over the summer.

However, that deal is understood to contain a significant release clause, worth around £60m, with United leading a plethora of clubs – Chelsea are also long-term admirers and made a move for Olise last summer before landing Cole Palmer – for his signature.

With TEAMtalk revealing Ratcliffe has given the green light for that move to go through, a second source in journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that INEOS have indeed approved a summer swoop for the France Under-21 international.

United, though, have also been linked with a move for Wolves flyer Pedro Neto, whos is himself enjoying the best season of his career.

With three goals and nine assists to his name, the Portuguese winger has also been tipped for United.

Rated in the £65m bracket by Wolves, Jacobs though insists that it is one or the other for United with a move for Olise making a move for Neto impossible.

Man Utd won’t sign Pedro Neto – but signings two and three are identified

And once a deal for Olise is clarified, Ratcliffe and Co will then turn their focus towards the capture of a new striker and a centre-half.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs stated: “Nothing is advanced with Manchester United and Pedro Neto.

“The only ‘approved’ target so far, regarding specific names rather than positions, is Michael Olise.

“With Neto, you’re looking at £65m, maybe even closer to £70m. That’s not within Manchester United’s capabilities if they pursue Olise, given that they also need to focus on a striker and a centre-back.”

United are expected to fund any move for Olise by offloading on-loan forward Mason Greenwood, with talks over a proposed sale to either Real Madrid or Barcelona taking place this week. The Red Devils hope to land a windfall of up to €50m (£43m) for the 22-year-old, who moved to Getafe to rebuild his career.

Ratcliffe is also seemingly ready to cash in on Sancho, albeit at a knockdown price, and with the winger effectively ruling out a return to Old Trafford while Erik ten Hag remains in charge.

In the meantime, doubts continue to linger over the long-term futures of both high-earning stars Raphael Varane and Casemiro and it would come as no surprise should Ratcliffe look to get their combined £540,000 weekly wages off their books.

The money saved – in addition to any transfer fees received – would be pumped straigth back into the squad, with Ratcliffe and Ashworth hoping to build a younger side, and around players who the club will not lose money on.

READ MORE: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings