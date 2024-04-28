Rafael and Joao Neves are both being linked with summer moves to Manchester United

Manchester United have moved a considerable step closer towards their first signing of the summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly holding talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over the arrival of Joao Neves – but the British billionaire has binned the prospect of bringing a world-class winger to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are gearing up for arguably the most transitional summers they have faced in the Premier League era. Behind the scenes, several new faces will arrive with Omar Berrada arriving as CEO after agreeing to leave Manchester City, while Jean-Claude Blanc also comes in as a director and Dan Ashworth, once compensation is agreed with Newcastle, as their first-ever sporting director.

Ratcliffe has already moved to bring in Jason Wilcox as technical director, and his first role will be to carry out an official audit of Erik ten Hag’s performance as manager and in an effort to reach a final decision over whether the Dutchman will remain as Manchester United manager next season.

With Ratcliffe, Ashworth and Wilcox effectively set to form a new transfer committee at Old Trafford, the Red Devils can also expect to see wholesale changes to their playing squad made over the summer, with 12 stars already told they will move on this summer.

With several big-name stars and high-earners set to depart this summer, much of the focus will centre around exactly who United will look to bring in, though, of course, Ratcliffe will need to do so within their financial limits.

And while the identity of which stars will be signed remains shrouded in doubt, it’s been reported Ratcliffe wants to strengthen United’s spine with a defender, midfielder and striker top of his wishlist.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe greenlights signing of Joao Neves

The capture of a new central midfielder is certainly high up on their wishlist with both Sofyan Amrabat after an underwhelming loan spell and top earner Casemiro both set to be axed this summer.

And with Kobbie Mainoo one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise very disappointing season, Ratcliffe is putting a big emphasis on finding a new partner for the teenager in a new-look engine-room axis which can serve the club well for a good number of years ahead.

As a result, United have consistently been linked with a move for Benfica’s own teenage star Joao Neves, who himself has earned a reputation as one of the game’s best young stars and also comes highly recommended by United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Now talks aimed at bringing Neves to Old Trafford have ramped up with Ratcliffe saying yes to his signing and reportedly greenlighting a deal to make him their first signing of the summer.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Ratcliffe has now met with his agent Mendes to try and thrash out the terms over a prospective move for the teenager.

Agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, while persuading the midfielder to make the move should also be plain sailing.

However, the cost of a potential deal could be a sticking point with Neves protected by a vast £102m (€120m) exit clause in his Benfica deal.

Thankfully, Benfica have already let it be known they do need to make a major sale this summer and Neves, as well as defender Antonio Silva, look best placed to move on.

To that end, it is hoped United can thrash out a deal with the Portuguese side in and around the €80m (£67m) mark.

Man Utd deal for Rafael Leao ruled out

While United’s interest in Neves is well documented, less is known about United’s other targets this summer.

Ratcliffe, though, has given an insight into United’s transfer policy, insisting it will not to be on signing the big-name stars, such as Kylian Mbappe, who are already worldy-famous, but rather sign the upcoming talent who will go on to become superstars in their own right.

Neves to that end fits the bill.

“It’s not where our focus is,” Ratcliffe answered when asked about signing the world’s biggest stars.

“The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that over the last 10 years.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club and make sure we get recruitment right. It’s such a vital part of running a football club today, finding new players.”

As a result, the Mirror reports that, during those talks, Ratcliffe has said no to a second Mendes client, in AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao.

The Red Devils will also likely need a new winger this summer with Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and potentially Saturday’s goalscorer Antony likely to depart.

But the chances of them spending big to bring in Leao look unlikely, given he carries a vast £150m asking price – a fee deemed beyond United’s means right now and exactly the sort of deal Ratcliffe is keen to avoid.

Instead, United could instead look to bring in a stylish winger who boasts seven goals and four assists from just 11 Premier League starts this season.

