Ratcliffe in ‘serious’ talks to make Bundesliga goal machine first Man Utd signing; bargain deal can go through in just 30 days time

Manchester United have stepped up their hunt to sign Serhou Guirassy and are reported to have already held talks over the signing of the striker in a bargain deal next month.

The Red Devils have lacked the goals they need this season to look like contenders to win the game’s top prizes. And while their issues at preventing opposition from scoring is also a big Achilles heel, Ten Hag is looking to give Manchester United another dimension up front when the January window opens for business.

As it stands, United have had to rely on Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial as central striker options this season.

The £72m paid for Hojlund will surely one day prove a sound investment. The Dane has five goals in 16 appearances so far and looks a real presence up front. However, all his goals have come in the Champions League and he is yet to break his duck in the Premier League.

Martial, by contrast, has just two goals from 17 appearances so far. But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, we exclusively revealed last month that United are open to his sale in January witb PSG, Inter and Atletico Madrid among the clubs keen.

His exit will leave United woefully short of options in attack, meaning the signing of another striker is high on Ten Hag’s agenda in January.

As a result, the likes of Porto’s Mehdi Taremi and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig are among those being linked with a move.

However, earlier this week, United were linked with a move to sign Stuttgart striker Guirassy, whose form has lit up the Bundesliga this season.

Man Utd make contact over Serhou Guirassy swoop

The 27-year-old has been in incredible form this season, smashing in 15 goals in just 10 Bundesliga games and sitting second behind only the super-human Harry Kane (18 strikes) in the goalscoring charts.

Unfortunately for Stuttgart, the striker has a bargain €20m (£15.1m) exit clause that can be activated in the January window. As such, a move away for the Guinea striker looks increasingly likely.

To that end, we revealed earlier this week that Newcastle were making a beeline for Guirassy, having abandoned their chase for PSG’s Hugo Ekitike to prioritise the Stuttgart frontman instead.

Understandably, they are far from alone in the chase and it was also suggested that officials from Manchester United were also keeping an eye on developments.

Now trusted Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed United are in contact over Guirassy’s signature.

The club’s new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the brink of finalising his 25% purchase of United worth £1.4bn. And according to reports, Guirassy looks poised to become the first new arrival of his era with his signing potentially going through as soon as the winter window opens in just 30 days’ time.

Discussing Guirassy to Man Utd, Plettenberg wrote on the social media platform X: ‘News. Guirassy: Yes, Man Utd is very interested – confirmed.

‘Man Utd is looking for a new striker in winter and the 27 y/o can leave VfB Stuttgart for less than €20m in January – as revealed.

‘Understand that Man Utd is a serious option for Guirassy once it becomes concrete from United’s side.’

Guirassy stats will impress Man Utd

Plettenberg goes on to claim that United remain in the hunt for Werner too, who this week was linked with a loan switch to United.

However, it seems the Guirassy is their top target with reports suggesting United are in a hurry to quickly wrap up negotiations before rival suitors get in on the act.

Guirassy has previously played for Cologne, Rennes, Lille and Amiens in something of a nomadic career.

He has 113 goals across 290 games, giving him a strike-rate of a goal every 2.5 appearances.

However, it is with VfB where he has really ignited, operating at 30 goals in 38 games – a record of a notch every 1.26 matches.

