Man Utd have overtaken Liverpool and Newcastle with their interest in a Sporting star

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande after learning the discounted fee they may be able to buy him for this summer, according to a report.

Strengthening at centre-back will be a priority for Man Utd this summer now they know Raphael Varane has played his last game for the club. In fact, the only central defender they have without question marks over his future is Lisandro Martinez, whose injury issues mean he isn’t always available either.

Man Utd are in the market for a new defender and TEAMtalk recently learned that their shortlist includes Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, among others.

They now appear to have joined the race for Diomande, who has been starring for Sporting for the past 18 months and won the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Diomande has already been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, but an update from the Daily Express indicates both clubs have cooled their interest – while Man Utd have increased theirs.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held talks with Diomande’s representatives in recent months and could keep up that contact to steer Man Utd into a strong position to win the race for the Ivorian’s signature.

Diomande has a £68m release clause in his contract, but remarkably, Man Utd might be able to secure a half-price deal.

The report claims Sporting have set their new asking price at £51m, but would ‘seriously consider’ an offer of £35m.

Sporting find replacement for Man Utd target

The Lisbon-based outfit need to raise funds this summer, so could capitalise on the interest in Diomande. After all, they have already lined up a deal for his replacement, which will be Zeno Debast from Anderlecht.

Ratcliffe is ready to continue talks with Sporting about Diomande, who may fit in with Man Utd’s modest summer budget at his discounted price.

And at the age of 20, he would be a long-term successor to Varane, exactly the kind of profile Ratcliffe is going to encourage investment in.

The report backs up that Branthwaite is also on the shortlist, also adding Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah to the equation. It’s not out of the question that Man Utd could sign two defenders this summer.

Diomande is right-footed, so could take Varane’s place in the squad. Perhaps the other addition could be left-footed competition for Martinez, such as Branthwaite.

In Diomande’s case, talks could continue after a clear decision has been made about Erik ten Hag’s future as manager, the report concludes.

