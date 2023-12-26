Ratcliffe WILL sign new striker for Man Utd with talks held over trio – but Fabrizio Romano rules one big name out

New Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to make the signing of a new striker his first post-Christmas gift to Erik ten Hag with the Red Devils having already reached out to the representatives of three targets.

The Red Devils have suffered a hugely-alarming 13 defeats in their 26 matches played so far in 2023/24, now making it their worst start to a season since 1930. To make matters worse, Manchester United have now scored a goal in their last four games, taking their drought through a worrying 418 minutes.

That run of form of form has seen United slip all the way down to eighth in the Premier League table and crash out of the Champions League at the first hurdle, finishing bottom of Group A and conceding 15 goals in their six games.

While defensive issues remain a worry for Ten Hag, they are not his No 1 priority, with his side’s lack of goals causing the most concern to the Man Utd boss.

Incfedibly, United’s current tally of 18 goals scored in their 18 games to date is the joint second-worst in the entire Premier League. Only Sheffield United (13) have a worse record than Ten Hag’s side, who tally matches the likes of Luton Town and Burnley, both of whom sit alongside the Blades in the bottom three.

While relegation obviously isn’t a worry for concern for Ten Hag, the Dutchman knows his side are displaying the goalscoring characteristics of a side battling the drop – and he now wants an instant fix in the January window to remedy the situation.

And as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month, fitness issues surrounding Rasmus Hojlund, who United are having to carefully manage, forms the basis for that search.

Man Utd target deals for one of three strikers

With the £72m Dane yet to break his duck in the Premier League, Ten Hag cannot afford to wait around much longer. And in an ideal world, the club will use some of Ratcliffe’s fortunes to bring in another attacking option as quickly as possible in January.

While United do face a wait for Ratcliffe to pass the Premier League’s owners test, it’s believed that no problems will arise and that the club will put funds forward for a new attacking signing.

To set those wheels in motion, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Red Devils have held talks with three possible options in Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen.

However, recent links to Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri have been played down with Romano explaining he’s not heard anything about an approach for the Moroccan.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano explained: “I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now. Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives.”

While United want another striker, it’s believed Ten Hag still has plenty of faith that, in the long term, Hojlund will come good.

Regarding another signing, Romano added: “I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided. I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.”

Romano does have some sympathy for Ten Hag’s situation and feels matters off the field, as well as injuries on it, have contributed to their downfall this season.

“Despite their loss at West Ham, I’m still on the same page with regards to my thoughts on where Man United are at, at the moment.

“They have too many injuries and it’s also difficult to work on a daily basis when there’s still no confirmation on the new co-owner, no clarity on the board structure beginning in 2024, no clarity on the new director… Man United have many problems – it’s not only Erik ten Hag and the results.”

With regards which striker they will hone in on, that remains to be seen and may well come down to whichever one they can convince to sign.

Guirassy is certainly the most interesting given the striker’s goals blitz so far this season.

He has scored an impressive 17 goals in just 14 Bundesliga matches this term, though he’s also been strongly linked with Tottenham and West Ham.

Werner is certainly an interesting option given the struggles the German had when in the Premier League at Chelsea.

However, after slipping to fourth-choice in RB Leipzig’s striker pool, behind Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Yussuf Poulsen, the Bundesliga outfit have cleared him for a move.

Malen, meanwhile, has been linked with United as part of a swap deal for Jadon Sancho and is perhaps more considered a winger. Though he can play up front, he’s only scored 25 times in 96 games since moving to BVB from PSV, so cannot be considered as prolific.

Whoever they sign, however, will need to hit the ground running if United are to not be dragged back into mid-table mediocrity and left without European football in any form next season.

