A former Manchester United star has praised the club for securing an impressive double deal which includes Joshua Zirkzee.

The Bologna ace has spent the last few weeks on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Unfortunately for Bologna fans, it does not look like they will continue being able to watch the centre-forward play for them when he returns to domestic action.

Man Utd have brushed AC Milan aside to put themselves on the verge of Zirkzee’s capture. The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Zirkzee, having drawn up a five-year contract for the attacker.

Man Utd are now in advanced negotiations with Bologna over what fee they will pay. Club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe could either activate Zirkzee’s £34million release clause or agree on a different price which can be paid through instalments.

Not only have Milan been pursuing the Dutchman, but Arsenal were heavily linked with him in recent months, too.

It is clear that Man Utd are getting a brilliant player through the door, and Zirkzee will try to continue his excellent Bologna form at Old Trafford.

Andy Cole, who helped fire Man Utd to a host of trophies including five Premier League titles, has now lauded Ratcliffe and co. for not only signing Zirkzee but also capturing Ruud van Nistelrooy as a mentor.

“As he [Zirkzee] is still a young player, then ultimately he’s the club’s future,” Cole said in a recent interview. “He will need time to settle in and adapt to the Premier League.

Man Utd latest: Zirkzee to shine under Van Nistelrooy

“The Premier League is a tough league, but the good thing now is that Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s there and he will have the opportunity to work with both Rasmus [Hojlund] and Joshua.

“He will help them understand what the Premier League’s all about, even though Rasmus already half understands what the Premier League is all about.

“Bringing in another young centre-forward and then bringing in Ruud van Nistelrooy to help the pair of them, then it’s a positive in the long-term.

“Ruud was a fantastic centre-forward and I do believe it’s a positive deal for the club. Ruud would help any striker.”

Meanwhile, Zirkzee’s Bologna team-mate, Lewis Ferguson, has predicted the 23-year-old will be a ‘good signing’ wherever he ends up, with Man Utd poised to succeed in the transfer chase.

“I’m good friends with Josh,” Ferguson told reporters. “He had an amazing season and it was a wee bit of a surprise he wasn’t in the original Dutch squad.

“He played up front for us. He was excellent, one of our best performers.

“Milan are apparently interested in signing him, Man Utd as well. He’ll be a good signing wherever he goes.”

In addition to bolstering Man Utd’s forward ranks with Zirkzee’s signing, Ratcliffe is also aiming to improve the central midfield area by raiding Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

Plus, Matthijs de Ligt is expected to replace Raphael Varane in the centre of Erik ten Hag’s defence.

