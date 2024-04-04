Ratcliffe stung with Man Utd ‘offer’ for big-money striker to fail; who he’ll join instead revealed

Joshua Zirkzee has his sights set on a different club to Man Utd

Manchester United ‘have already made a move’ for an in-demand Serie A striker, though are set for rejection after a report revealed a transfer to another club is greatly preferred.

Among the many positions Man Utd are expected to address this summer is centre-forward. Anthony Martial will depart at season’s end once his contract expires. Mason Greenwood has played centrally before and could provide the answer if he’s integrated back into the mix at Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd are expected to listen to offers for the 22-year-old who has revived his career while loaned to Getafe.

Greenwood’s exit will leave just Rasmus Hojlund to carry the can up front. Marcus Rashford can play up top if required, though heavily favours the left wing role.

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently claimed new Man Utd co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will instruct his side to sign a younger striker whose best years lay ahead. As such, another arrival in the Hojlund mould is on the cards.

On the subject of who United are targeting, Jacobs listed three names – Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Today’s update centres on Zirkzee and comes by way of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian outlet state the Red Devils have ‘already made a move’ for the 22-year-old frontman. When citing the report, the BBC took that to mean an ‘offer’ has been made.

Zirkzee joined Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022 and the German giant inserted a 50 percent sell-on clause as well as a buy-back clause worth €40m.

But with Harry Kane leading their line, Gazzetta dello Sport strongly suggest Bayern won’t re-sign Zirkzee this summer.

The €40m release clause only applies to Bayern, meaning any and all other suitors must negotiate a fee with Bologna if they’re to sign Zirkzee.

Zirkzee wants AC Milan; cash-plus-player deal touted

GDS state Arsenal have shown interest in the 6ft 3in striker, while Man Utd have taken their efforts to sign Zirkzee to the next level.

However, both English sides look set for disappointment, with the report noting Zirkzee has his heart set on joining AC Milan.

Milan will wave goodbye to Olivier Giroud this summer when the Frenchman moves to America to join LAFC.

Milan hope to sign Zirkzee as Giroud’s replacement and have a plan in place to bring down the cost of the deal.

It’s claimed Bologna view Hojlund’s £72m (including add-ons) transfer to Man Utd as a benchmark for what they can get.

Milan cannot afford that type of sum, though aim to include Alexis Saelemaekers as a makeweight to reduce the fee. GDS report Bologna would be receptive to adding Saelemaekers to their ranks.

All hope is not lost for Man Utd who it’s claimed can simply blow Milan out of the water with the type of bid they simply cannot match.

But with Zirkzee determined to stay in Italy and fixing his gaze on Milan, a transfer to Old Trafford this summer does look unlikely.

