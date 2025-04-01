Two observers are convinced Manchester United will sell Bruno Fernandes against Ruben Amorim’s wishes if Real Madrid do thunder in with a rumoured £90m bid.

Fernandes continues to be Man Utd’s shining light in what has largely been a period of doom and gloom in the 2020s. However, recent reports have surprisingly linked the 30-year-old with a blockbuster switch to the all-conquering Real Madrid.

The Daily Star along with reports in Spain all claimed the defending LaLiga and Champions League winners were weighing up a mammoth £90m bid.

Such a sum would certainly give Man Utd a decision to make given Fernandes is already the wrong side of 30. However, one figure within Old Trafford who is dead set against a sale is Fernandes’ manager.

Ahead of United’s Tuesday night clash with Nottingham Forest, Amorim touched on the topic.

“It’s not going to happen,” Amorim responded to the media when specifically asked about the interest from the Spanish giants.

Asked why he is so confident his fellow Portuguese will stick around, he added: “That is the challenge. I want Bruno here. We want to win the Premier League again, we want the best players with us.”

Amorim continued: “He’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least. He’s the player we want here, he’s not going anywhere.

“We are in control of the situation. I feel that he’s really happy here. He understands what we want to do.

“He’s one more supporter of Manchester United, he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says: ‘it’s not a good thing for the captain’ – it’s a sign that he wants it so bad.

“This is the kind of player we want. He’s not going anywhere – because I already told him.”

But according to talkSPORT presenters, Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist, the decision on whether to keep or sell Fernandes will be taken out of Amorim’s hands if Real Madrid do stump up the cash…

Ratcliffe will decide Fernandes’ fate – Stelling & McCoist

Discussing the speculation, Stelling began: “I like Amorim, I know he listens to the show, but I’m sorry, it won’t be down to Ruben Amorim whether they sell Bruno Fernandes or not.”

McCoist then replied: “100 per cent. You’re absolutely spot on. It will be down to one or two other factors.”

Stelling added: “They’re talking £90m from Real Madrid, if Real Madrid genuinely came in with a £90m offer, Jim Ratcliffe is shaking his hand and saying, ‘Good luck son.'”

McCoist then remarked: “He’s away. And not only that, there’ll be a knock at the door from Fernandes himself, saying, ‘Excuse me, I’ve got a chance to go to Real Madrid here,’ so they are two massive factors, no doubt about it.

“But it goes without saying, he has been there only shining light this season, a lot of people have questioned him over whether he should be captain.

“I’ll be quite frank with you, some of his – tantrums is far too strong a word – but some of his reactions to things are sometimes I don’t think are sometimes befitting of a captain.

“But I tell you what you cannot argue with, the way he’s performed and led by an example as a captain should, so he would be an absolute savage loss to Manchester United.”

McCoist went on to conclude: “You can actually make an argument that he would be better with a better quality of player around him because, with the greatest respect to United at this moment in time, the players haven’t been performing to the standard they should have.”

It’s important to note Fernandes is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 and his deal contains a club option to cover the 2027/28 season.

What’s more, the playmaker recently admitted he rejected a gigantic offer to leave Man Utd for the riches of Saudi Arabia last summer.

Even if Ratcliffe were to attempt to push Fernandes out, a deal cannot be finalised if the player refuses to move.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford, Antony and more…

🔴⚫️ Decision reached on Man Utd Marcus Rashford future

🔴⚫️ Huge Man Utd asking price for Antony now ‘realistic’ after Atletico Madrid enter race

🔴⚫️ Man Utd primed to battle Tottenham for 15 G/A Prem playmaker with mammoth price tag