Manchester United are being tipped to potentially save £90million by letting Marcus Rashford and three more top stars leave during the summer transfer window.

Despite extensive cost-cutting behind the scenes at Old Trafford, United have already come out swinging in the summer window after securing the £62.5million capture of Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd are also remain in the hunt for a new No.9, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also top targets for Ruben Amorim in what could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Old Trafford.

But in terms of those outgoings, Rashford is almost certainly at the top of the list after he was offloaded on loan to Aston Villa in January when it became clear he was no longer in Amorim’s plans.

The 27-year-old currently earns around £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, with his contract set to run until 2028.

And former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson, speaking to Football Insider, believes it would make a huge difference to United if they can sell the England forward, along with three other players tipped to leave this summer in Jadon Sancho, Antony and Casemiro.

Sancho and Antony had loan stints at Chelsea and Real Betis respectively during the past season, although Casemiro was featured heavily towards the end of the season under Amorim.

However, the latter currently earns £350,000 a week, with United’s wage bill standing at a whopping £365million in 2024/25.

Borson has worked out that the Red Devils could save up to £90million if the four stars in question were to leave this summer, saying: “It will make an enormous difference to Manchester United if they can remove Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Rashford from the wage bill.

“Those players don’t play very much. Casemiro did play in the second half of the season, but generally he’s going to play less given his age.

“If they can remove all of those players, the total cost of those players for next season could be £80million, maybe £90million.

“That’s a huge part of their wage bill just on those four players.

“So, if they can get those players out the door, then the financial side of things will continue to improve.

“Then the question will be, what do you do on the pitch?”

