Ratcliffe turns to Ferguson for critical Man Utd appointment, and Scot’s ally could unlock £60m transfer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will lean on Sir Alex Ferguson when making crucial decisions at Manchester United, and the Scot’s influence could help his close friend become United’s new sporting director and unlock a £60m transfer in the process, per reports.

Ratcliffe, 71, is on the cusp of buying a 25 percent stake in Manchester United to the tune of roughly £1.3bn. The British billionaire will assume full control of sporting matters at Old Trafford and the first casualty of the new regime has already been named.

CEO Richard Arnold will step down before 2023 is out. Patrick Stewart has taken his place on an interim basis, while INEOS executive, Jean-Claude Blanc, is a contender to take the post in the long-term.

Elsewhere, director of football John Murtough will also be feeling the heat. Ratcliffe is known to want major change behind the scenes and per The Telegraph, Murtough is ‘vulnerable’.

But the far bigger news to come from The Telegraph’s update on Thursday afternoon regards Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to the report, the legendary ex-Man Utd boss, 81, will be leaned on by Ratcliffe when it comes to boardroom decisions.

In The Telegraph’s words, ‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson’ with regards to the most important calls.

Chief among them will be determining who should be appointed the club’s new sporting director. To that end, the report claims Ferguson’s influence will be a big boost Dougie Freedman’s chances of securing the role at Man Utd.

Freedman could help land £60m centre-back?

Freedman has served as sporting director at Crystal Palace since 2017. He was instrumental in securing the masterstroke signings of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Freedman is described as a ‘long-term ally’ of Ferguson’s and the pair used to be neighbours when living in Cheshire.

Freedman thus looks likely to get a recommendation from Ferguson if and when Ratcliffe consults the Scot on who should take the sporting director role.

Appointing Freedman could also aid Man Utd in their quest to sign a top class centre-half in 2024. Per Fabrizio Romano, signing an elite centre-back is a key transfer priority next year.

Various outlets including Football Insider have all claimed Man Utd hold interest in Palace ace Guehi. A transfer can reportedly be made next summer if a bid in the £60m range is made.

Freedman’s connections at Selhurst Park could prove invaluable if Man Utd determine Guehi is the man to pursue.

In any case, The Telegraph are keen to stress appointing Freedman is by no means a done deal.

Indeed, five other candidates are also coming under consideration – Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, former AC Milan pair Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta. The final option is former Tottenham and Monaco chief, Paul Mitchell.

