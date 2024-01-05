Ratcliffe warned of huge Man Utd transfer mistake as 108-goal star ‘agrees’ shock January move

Manchester United have been warned they could be making a big blunder bringing in Eric Choupo-Moting this month amid claims the striker has already agreed terms over a surprise move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have stumbled from one crisis to another this season, having suffered an incredibly-poor 14 defeats from their 28 games played so far. That represents the worst start to a season by Manchester United since 1930 – with speculation mounting that Erik ten Hag is in increasing danger of the sack.

To that end, a fresh report on Friday morning revealed a scenario whereby Ten Hag could actually RESIGN before he is sacked at Old Trafford.

While keeping clean sheets has been a major problem for United – they conceded a horrendously-poor 15 goals in their six Champions League games this season, finishing bottom of Group A – it has been the lack of a threat at the other end which has arguably been United’s biggest issue.

Indeed, in the Premier League, Ten Hag’s side has faltered badly. Currently sat a lowly eighth, United have scored just 22 times in their 20 games to date, a figure that is not just significantly lower than the rest of the top half, but also only betters Burnley and Sheffield, who occupy the bottom two slots in the table.

With United struggling to find goals easy to come by, those issues are exemplified by the struggles of Marcus Rashford (three goals in 19 games), Alejandro Garnacho (three in 18), Anthony Martial (one in 13) and Rasmus Hojlund (one in 15) in the Premier League.

Clearly, that is an issue that Ten Hag is eager to address in January to help the Red Devils climb the table.

Man Utd warned off Choupo-Moting transfer amid done deal claims

As a result, reports on Thursday claimed United have been told that Bayern Munich are ready to accept an offer for their striker Choupo-Moting, who has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel this season.

With his minutes restricted, it was also claimed the 34-year-old has already made clear he will ‘agree’ on a move to Old Trafford if the two clubs can strike on an arrangement, most likely on an initial loan.

Should he sign for United, it will represent the second time that Choupo-Moting has played in the Premier League, having had a spell with Stoke over the 2017/18 season, where he scored five times in 32 games.

The Cameroon international’s career since reached big heights following moves to first PSG and then Bayern Munich.

But now linked with a move to Old Trafford, his former Stoke manager Mark Hughes has warned that Choupo-Moting might not be the type of player who can raise United to another level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughes said: “I think it’s needs must at this moment in time. I had Choupo-Moting at Stoke, I brought him to the club. He’s a great guy around the place, has a nice personality, and can play clearly.

“He’s more of a player that would be a good back-up. Whether or not he can drive a team himself, I’m not quite sure. But in terms of bringing someone into the Premier League, he has that understanding, a bit like Timo Werner who has experience at Chelsea which is a real consideration.”

Questioning whether the player can raise standards at United, he concluded: “In terms of ability they tick the boxes but whether they can make a huge difference to United, I’m not too sure.”

United need another striker to help Hojlund

United need another striker to help take the burden away from £72m summer signing Hojlund, who while looking lively, has taken time to settle at the club and find his best form.

He finally scored his first Premier League goal for United in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, though he did manage five in six UCL matches for the club.

We exclusively revealed last month that United’s search for a new striker comes around, not just through their lack of goals and uncertainty over the future of Martial, but also because Ten Hag is carefully having to nurture Hojlund through a problematic back injury.

Now Hughes has suggested that the 20-year-old might be struggling with the levels needed to succeed in the Premier League.

“He’s struggling with the level at the moment. It’s a huge ask to expect [so much of] a young 20-year-old striker who hasn’t had a great deal of experience at any level. Huge amount of money they paid for him, there’s huge faith in his ability, but at the moment he’s not the finished article.”

