Ratcliffe wins as Man Utd agree Newcastle deal as part of three-pronged masterplan

Manchester United have avoided the need to go to a tribunal after agreeing an important deal with Newcastle as part of a three-pronged masterplan that will revolutionise the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe may only be a minority owner at Man Utd, though the British billionaire has full sporting control to reshape the club as he sees fit.

At Ratcliffe’s behest, Man Utd have adopted a more youthful approach to new signings, with the era of ‘Hollywood’ arrivals now long gone.

The effects of that change have already been seen this summer, with the vast bulk of players Man Utd are targeting in their early-mid 20s, such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Joshua Zirkzee. Moves for ageing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell) and Casemiro are now a thing of the past.

Ratcliffe and right hand man Sir Dave Brailsford also conducted a full review into the 2023/24 season and more specifically, the position of Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd spoke to numerous managerial candidates, though ultimately elected to stick with the Dutch boss.

To help Ten Hag put Man Utd back at the summit of English football, Ratcliffe has sought to appoint the ‘best in class’ to senior positions in the hierarchy.

Ratcliffe’s three-pronged masterplan

Jason Wilcox was successfully plucked from Southampton and is already in place as the Technical Director.

Omar Berrada is expected to start work as Man Utd’s new CEO later in July. Berrada was lured away from Manchester City earlier in 2024 in what was widely viewed as a monumental coup.

The final part of Ratcliffe’s three-pronged masterplan involves appointing Dan Ashworth as the Sporting Director.

The 53-year-old worked wonders at West Brom, Brighton and the FA before continuing to impress at Newcastle upon joining in February of 2022.

Ashworth has developed a strong reputation within the industry in the player recruitment field and that is an aspect in which Man Utd have fallen well short in recent times.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle back in February after making it clear he wished to join the Red Devils revolution.

Man Utd and Newcastle could not reach a compromise on the compensation package and as such, Ashworth was in limbo.

Dan Ashworth compromise reached

It had been anticipated the case would go to a tribunal to set the fee Man Utd would pay Newcastle.

However, according to a fresh update from David Ornstein, the two clubs have finally found common ground.

How much Man Utd will pay wasn’t made clear, though what is clear is a deal has been struck and Ashworth is now free to start work at Old Trafford ‘immediately.’

The move puts the final piece of Man Utd’s senior hierarchy in place and with the window still having two months remaining, it comes at just the right time for the club.

