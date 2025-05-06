Everton are point-blank refusing to part with Jarrad Branthwaite for anything less than their valuation this summer no matter which side wants to sign him, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, leaving Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s big transfer dream facing capitulation.

The Toffees are looking forward to a new era under their new owners and an imminent move into their state of the art stadium is paving the way for a bright future.

They have a big summer ahead and are looking to add strength to their squad and back David Moyes, who has been superb since his return.

In terms of departures, Everton are digging their heels in over Branthwaite, and it’s no surprise why. The 22-year-old centre-back has been a rock at the heart of their defence, drawing eyes from across the Premier League’s elite.

Sources have confirmed the Toffees have slapped a £70million (€82.6m, $93.7m) minimum price tag on the defender – and they’re not budging.

Branthwaite’s composure, aerial dominance, and knack for reading the game make him very important. With his contract running until 2027, Everton hold all the cards. They’re not desperate for cash due to their new ownership and will not be able to be tempted by a low offer.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher back in the summer of 2023 that deals for Harry Maguire (£85m) and Wesley Fofana (£70m, plus £5m in add-ons) set the bar for a player of their ilk and that remains the case.

The message is clear: if you want Branthwaite, you need to pay. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all listed the defender as a target but they are not making any serious moves due the the major price point on his head.

Indeed, United pushed hard to land the one-time capped England man on two occasions last summer, with Ratcliffe’s ambitions of signing him up for the Red Devils not ever waning.

However, convincing Everton to sell now looks an arduous task.

On top of that, sources reveal Everton are ready to back Moyes in the transfer market. The Scotsman’s return has brought stability, and the board want to see that improvement continue.

Moyes wants to add more strength to his squad and sources have stated that Premier League experience could also be a key factor in his thinking over targets.

This is a club with a plan. Branthwaite stays unless someone pays the asking price and Moyes gets the tools to continue to build.

DON’T MISS: Stay or go? The 12 Everton stars who could leave assessed as Moyes mulls over fates

Branthwaite not looking to leave

Branthwaite has previously agreed to personal terms with United. However, TEAMtalk has also stated in the past that he has not signalled his desire to depart the club.

As such, Everton remain in a strong position, and any other clubs would have to do a lot to land him.

The centre-back could even be given a new contract – having last signed one in 2023 – which could see his value inflated even higher.

While there is interest, it seems likely that’s all it’s going to remain as for the time being.

Everton round-up: John Stones move possible

Everton could in fact add another quality centre-back to their squad to play with Branthwaite, as it’s been suggested they’d be “open” to re-signing John Stones from Manchester City.

They could also sign star striker Liam Delap from Ipswich, as David Moyes confirmed the Toffees “have an interest” in him.

That interest was originally reported by TEAMtalk, with sources stating Everton were hoping to make the signing before big sides such as United and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Toffees will look to tie Dominic Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal, and are also interested in signing Jack Harrison permanently.

Everton’s biggest sales per year