Manchester United are emerging as serious contenders to sign David Raum in the final days of the transfer window, per an informed source, and with the RB Leipzig star admitting his transfer chances are strong in a move that could fix a long-standing INEOS issue.

The Red Devils have made no secret of their desires to strengthen in midfield this summer and have this week completed the signing of long-term target Carlos Baleba in a £70m package from Brighton. Together with the captures of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Manchester United have invested a combined £155m on reinforcements to Michael Carrick’s engine room.

However, sources have always made it clear that United also want to sign a new left-back this summer amid fears that the increased workload on Luke Shaw, given the club’s return to the Champions League, will leave them vulnerable should he suffer any sort of injury.

The dream target for United, from the outset, has always been Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, and while sources have made clear he wants the move, the Magpies are blocking his sale in the wake of a damaging summer on Tyneside that has already seen Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes depart for big-money fees.

That has left United considering five alternative options and, as we revealed, dependable Leipzig star Raum is very much in the thinking.

The 39-cap Germany star is now in the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga side would be forced into his sale were a sizeable offer to arrive for the experienced 28-year-old.

Now Raum himself, in conversation with Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinz, has dropped a very sizeable hint that he could be on the move before the transfer window shuts…

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David Raum could be Man Utd’s left-back solution

Discussing his future, Raum stated: “I’m now heading into the final year of my contract.

“I don’t need to lie about the fact that inquiries are coming in – that’s obviously to be expected. But as things stand, I’m looking forward to the season with Leipzig.”

United retain strong relations with Leipzig, with the Red Devils’ director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, still well connected with his former club and having also negotiated the terms of Benjamin Sesko’s move to Old Trafford one year ago.

Furthermore, sources can confirm that Vivell has very much recommended Raum’s signing to the club’s board, feeling he has the qualities needed to thrive at United as they look to challenge for the Premier League title and enjoy a deep run in the Champions League.

His ability to cover at left centre-half is also a bonus.

Whether United decide to push the button on the move, though, remains to be seen, though an offer in the region of €35m (£30m, $41m) could prove too great for Leipzig to resist, given they could lose the star for nothing just 10 months from now.

United, though, do have other irons in the fire.

As revealed on Wednesday, United have held extensive talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over the potential signings of two quality LaLiga left-backs.

Any full-back move would also delight Gary Neville, who has demanded the Red Devils make three defensive signings before the window shuts.

On the flip side, a shock report has named the major Manchester United star who is now in a fight to save his Old Trafford career ahead of what is a big season for him on a personal level.