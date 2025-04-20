Manchester United have reached an ‘agreement’ with prolific striker Victor Osimhen, who is likely head to head to Old Trafford this summer, according to a bombshell report.

The Red Devils have made signing a new centre-forward a top priority for the upcoming transfer window amid the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on April 18th that Man Utd could sell both Hojlund and Zirkee to fund a move for a new frontman.

According to AfricaFoot, ‘ ‘an agreement has already been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2025, information revealed by a member of his entourage’.

The report adds that Osimhen ‘could leave Napoli permanently this summer’ despite being contracted by them until 2026. The transfer fee is ‘estimated at between €30m (£26m) and €35m (£30m).’

Osimhen is said to be keen to move to the Premier League to ‘ take his career to the next level’ and the ‘agreement’ with Man Utd makes Old Trafford his likeliest destination.

The 26-year-old was dropped from Napoli’s squad last summer after he tried to force an exit to either Chelsea or Al-Nassr, who both held talks with him. Osimhen was subsequently sent on loan to Galatasaray, where he has scored an incredible 29 goals in 34 games this season.

Man Utd interest in Victor Osimhen confirmed

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd view Osimhen as a top target for the summer, but they face competition for his signature and he won’t be a cheap addition.

Osimhen is expected to demand a big contract of around £250,000 per week, which would make him the Red Devils’ third-highest earner if he signs on those terms.

And although AfricaFoot’s report claims that £26m could be enough to sign Osimhen this summer, sources state that suitors will have to get far closer to his €75m (£64m) release clause to strike a deal.

Osimhen has many admirers at Old Trafford but they are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation and need to sell players before they can match his release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have shortlisted Osimhen alongside the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike – four exciting strikers who could make all the difference for the Gunners next season.

Man Utd therefore have work to do to be able to complete a deal for Osimhen, even if he is open to the move as reports suggest.

They are also very keen on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who will be available for £30m this summer and has far lower wage demands than Osimhen.

