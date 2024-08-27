Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ for Manuel Ugarte, as Ornstein reveals exact terms of signing No 5

Manchester United have thundered towards the signing of Manuel Ugarte by striking an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder, according to numerous top sources.

Man Utd have spent several weeks chasing Ugarte after deciding on him as their top target to fill the defensive midfield position. Man Utd recruitment chiefs are well aware that Casemiro needs replacing with a younger midfielder who has the potential to develop into a top-class star.

Man Utd had considered re-signing Sofyan Amrabat following his loan spell at Old Trafford last season, while they were also interested in other players such as Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana.

Man Utd ultimately decided against a reunion with Amrabat, while they missed out on Berge and Fofana to Fulham and AC Milan respectively.

All along though, Ugarte was understood to be their No 1 objective. Club part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe did not want to meet PSG’s €60million (£50.7m) asking price for the Uruguayan, though the two have now compromised.

As per respected French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Man Utd have reached a ‘total agreement’ to make Ugarte their fifth summer signing, following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Fabrizio Romano has also given the move his ‘here we go’ confirmation, while David Ornstein has explained the finances which will see Ugarte join Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Man Utd have agreed to pay PSG an initial €50m (£42.2m) for the 23-year-old, while the deal could rise to €60m (£50.7m) if certain bonus clauses are met.

Man Utd transfers: Manuel Ugarte set to join

The transfer will be partially funded by Scott McTominay’s move away from Man Utd. Napoli are ready to pay €30m (£25.3m) for the Scotland international.

Ugarte is travelling to England today (Tuesday) to undergo a medical. Once this is completed, both Man Utd and PSG will be able to announce the deal.

Ornstein adds that Man Utd view this as an ‘attractive’ swoop for ‘one of the best young midfielders in the game’.

Ugarte enjoyed a great Copa America campaign with Uruguay and was named in the team of the tournament, though PSG are poised to let him go as he has not quite lived up to expectations in the French capital.

PSG paid Sporting Lisbon €60m for Ugarte in July last year, but he was recently replaced by another arrival from the Primeira Liga in Joao Neves. Coincidentally, Man Utd are also admirers of Neves, but they were beaten to his capture by PSG.

