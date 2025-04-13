Pundits Roy Keane and Alan Smith have slammed Manchester United after they broke two unwanted records in their 4-1 away defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim made changes for the trip to St James’, with the Premier League clash sandwiched in between two crucial games against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals. Altay Bayindir replaced Andre Onana in goal, with the latter dropped from the squad entirely after his errors against Lyon, while teenager Harry Amass received his first league start.

But it was a day to forget for Amorim and Man Utd as they were outplayed and outfought by Newcastle.

Alexander Isak set up Sandro Tonali for a brilliant opening goal in the 24th minute, though Alejandro Garnacho dragged United level 13 minutes later when he confidently finished into the bottom corner after catching Newcastle out on the break.

The two teams went into the break all square, but it only took Newcastle four minutes to restore their lead in the second half.

Jacob Murphy did well to set up an unmarked Harvey Barnes for a simple finish from close range. Barnes completed his brace in the 64th minute when he capitalised on a Noussair Mazraoui slip before smashing into the top corner.

Bayindir was at fault for Newcastle’s fourth and final goal when his lobbed pass into midfield was intercepted by Joelinton, which allowed Bruno Guimaraes to finish into the bottom corner.

On Sky Sports‘ commentary of the game, former Arsenal striker Smith labelled Bayindir’s mistake a ‘howler’.

Smith added that it was a ‘shocking second half for his [Amorim’s] team’, while calling their performance ‘soft’.

This is officially now United’s worst season in the Premier League, as the highest points tally they can reach is 56. Their previous lowest points tally was 58, in the 2021-22 campaign.

Newcastle have also now secured their first league double over Man Utd since 1931, with the bad records piling up for the Red Devils.

At full time, ex-United captain Keane picked out United’s poor physicality, poor mentality and their lack of goalscoring threat as three problems that simply must be addressed.

When asked for his thoughts on the performance, the pundit said: “Not good enough. That’s 14 league games they’ve lost now. We keep making excuses with this team.

“There’s not enough players who can run, I don’t think there’s players who want to run, not enough of a goal threat.

“You’ve got to dig deep, even when you’re up against it. They didn’t do that.

Man Utd ‘the opposite’ to ‘outstanding’ Newcastle

“We spoke at half time, the big test was to come in the second half. Looking at Newcastle, they’re outstanding, they’re used to winning big games now, United are the opposite.

“I think United now are physically and mentally a weak team. Newcastle were too fast, too powerful, more determined. The pace up front, United couldn’t deal with their attacking players.

“There was talk before the game about there’s good signs for this United team, there’s signs they’re getting better – I can’t see it.

“I worry for this group of players. To me they don’t look like a strong group mentally.”

Man Utd: Move ‘very close’; interest ramps up

Meanwhile, United are moving closer to axing a big-money flop this summer, it has been claimed.

Amorim is highly likely to demand the signing of a new keeper amid concerns over Onana and Bayindir.

United are supposedly ‘stepping up’ their interest in a Serie A star who’d replace Onana as No 1.

