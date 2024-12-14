Manchester United will make a bid for a new striker in the January window, though reports in Italy are convinced it will be for Dusan Vlahovic and not Viktor Gyokeres, while Ruben Amorim’s stance on the Old Trafford futures of both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund has also come to light.

The Red Devils have started their new era under Amorim in indifferent form, with the Portuguese tactician claiming three wins, one draw and two defeats from his opening six games in charge across all competitions. In a sign of the work that needs to be done to restore Manchester United to greatness, the 2024/25 season will probably be one of transition for the club in which not too much will sadly be expected of them, particularly as they go into this weekend’s round of fixtures in 13th place – and as near to the relegation zone as they are the top three, points wise.

Despite that, the 39-year-old has very quickly concluded the two positions that he must move to strengthen most urgently – at left-back and in attack.

Now according to reports in Italy, Amorim and Co are preparing an offer to try and tempt Juventus into the sale of their 103-goal marksman Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

As per TuttoJuve, Amorim would most love to reunite with Gyokeres at Old Trafford, but with a January move considered impossible and with United’s need to add more of a presence to their frontline, it’s claimed the Serbian is seen as a more obtainable target.

The report also claims Arsenal are considering a move for the Vlahovic – something that has been verified by our reporter Rudy Galetti – though United aim to get ahead of their rivals by launching a firm offer of their own and with the understanding that financial pressures, together with the fact that the 24-year-old will be out of contract in just 18 months, could force the Bianconeri to cash in on the former Fiorentina marksman.

The 32-cap Serbia international is rated in the €60m (£49.9m, $63m) bracket by Juventus, with Vlahovic catching the eye with five-goal contributions (four scored, one assist) in as many Champions League games so far this season and having helped put Manchester City to the sword on Wednesday.

Amorim decides on Gyokores, Zirkzee and Hojlund.

With Amorim vowing not to raid former club Sporting CP in the January window effectively putting the brakes on any move for Gyokeres, United have been forced to look for alternatives, despite the United manager’s huge admiration for the Swede.

As a result, Vlahovic looks particularly tempting given any move could potentially be part-funded by Zirkzee. The Dutch striker has struggled badly since a £36.5m move to Old Trafford from Bologna, scoring just three times in 21 appearances so far.

And while an agent has moved to deny suggestions he could be offloaded in the January window, amid links to Napoli and Juventus, the presence of his former Bologna boss, Thiago Motta, at the Allianz Arena certainly makes a move possible.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Amorim has decided that Zirkzee simply does not have the presence to thrive in English football, with a move back to Serie A seen as the best solution for all parties.

Juventus may struggle to finance his signing, even if they offload Vlahovic, though the option to take the Netherlands international on a season’s loan with an option to sign permanently in the summer, could certainly tempt them.

At the same time, it’s been speculated that Amorim was unsure about the qualities of Hojlund before his move to Old Trafford. And while the Dane only has two Premier League goals to his name so far this season, his overall contribution of 23 strikes in 60 appearances – a tally that now includes five in as many games since Amorim took charge – has now convinced the United manager that the Dane is a player in which he can rely on.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Rashford exit latest; Eriksen out, Brazilian in?

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told Amorim why it would be the right move if United were to offload both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in 2025.

The Red Devils are reportedly open to the sales of all but a handful of their squad as they look to provide Amorim with the funds to restore the club to the pinnacle of English and European football.

As a result, Carragher has told the new United boss in no uncertain terms why the sales of two of their biggest names would benefit them in the long run.

Elsewhere, Florian Plettenberg claims Christian Eriksen could be shown the door by United as soon as January – and with the Red Devils also ready to bring in Brazil international Ederson Silva as his replacement in the engine room.

Why has it not worked out for Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd?

Assessment by Man Utd season ticket holder and TEAMtalk writer Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start and has managed just two more since – both against Everton – in the 21 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy, he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players who are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.