Man Utd ready move for €30m LaLiga star as flop Amorim signing prepares to leave in January

Manchester United have identified one of LaLiga’s leading defenders as a key target for 2026, while reports suggest that Manuel Ugarte is set to ‘part ways’ with the club in January, with a European giant readying a move for him.

Bolstering the midfield is Ruben Amorim’s key aim for the January transfer window, but TEAMtalk has consistently reported that he also wants reinforcements in defence.

Ugarte’s departure would likely only be sanctioned should United bring in a new midfielder first, but speculation is rife that his time at Old Trafford could come to a swift end this winter.

In terms of their defender hunt, TEAMtalk understands that they are plotting a move for Elche centre-back David Affengruber, but face serious competition…

Man Utd to battle Euro giants for LaLiga ace

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier today that sources in Spain and England have confirmed United’s genuine interest in Affengruber.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at the Martinez Valero Stadium on a free transfer from Sturm Graz in August 2024, has emerged as one of LaLiga’s standout defenders this season.

Affengruber has attracted the interest of several top European sides as a result of his stellar form, and United are among them.

With the Austrian’s contract expiring in June 2027, Affengruber represents a rare opportunity for the Red Devils to sign proven top-flight quality at a reasonable cost, however Elche do hold the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The Spanish outfit have slapped a €30m (£26m / $35m) price tag on their star man in an attempt to deter January approaches, but the club accept they will struggle to keep him beyond the summer, if no new long-term deal is agreed.

Amorim is understood to view the 6ft 2in defender as the ideal long-term partner for Leny Yoro. United scouts have watched Affengruber on multiple occasions this season and submitted glowing reports.

However, with Juventus, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid also keen on Affengruber, United are set to face fierce competition for his signature.

Ugarte’s time at Man Utd could be up

As mentioned, United are focused on strengthening their midfield options but there is reportedly a strong chance of Ugarte departing the club in January.

The Uruguay international cost £50.7m (add-ons included) when Amorim signed him from PSG two summers ago, though he has failed to live up to his price tag so far.

Ugarte has started just two Premier League games this season, and was an unused substitute in United’s 4-1 win over Wolves on Monday.

And according to Turkish reporter, Erol Evcen, Ugarte could be heading to reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray in January.

He posted on X: “Galatasaray is closely monitoring the situation of Manuel Ugarte, who is reportedly set to part ways with Manchester United at the halfway point.

“Galatasaray will knock on Manchester United’s door for Manuel Ugarte during the mid-season transfer window.”

Reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed how Ugarte came close to leaving United over the summer.

And if these new reports are to be believed, he could be on his way out of the club this winter – providing United can replace him.

Man Utd could pay Semenyo clause as Liverpool battle looms

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones, meanwhile, has revealed this evening that United believe they would have the capability to meet Antoine Semenyo’s £65m (£60m, plus £5m in add-ons) release clause in January.

However, the dilemma they face is that they could face serious competition from Liverpool.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah’s future, Liverpool have identified Semenyo as a potential replacement.

Current suggestions are that Semenyo would choose Anfield as his top destination, and that could prove off-putting to United.

But the Red Devils are doing their own explorations to discover how he feels about his next step – so a spectacular move to Old Trafford is yet to be fully ruled out.

Semenyo is a player to watch very closely in the coming weeks.

