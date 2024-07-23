Man Utd ‘ready’ to swoop for Copa America ace, but Bundesliga raid hits snag

Manchester United have set their sights on Copa America star Richard Rios, while their move for a top Bundesliga performer has stalled due to one key issue, according to reports.

Rios is a 24-year-old central midfielder who can play in either on the No 6 or No 8 roles, while he has also been used on the right flank previously in his career. Rios represents Colombia on the international stage but has spent most of his club career playing in Brazil, barring a season-long loan spell in Mexico with Mazatlan FC.

The Vegachi-born star came through the Flamengo academy and also spent time at Guarani before joining Palmeiras in March 2023.

Rios has gone on to establish himself as a top performer for Palmeiras, and he recently enjoyed a fantastic Copa America campaign.

He played in all six of Colombia’s games and chipped in with one goal as they reached the final, ultimately losing out on the trophy to Argentina in extra time.

Rios is expected to return to Palmeiras training in the near future, but he could follow in the footsteps of Endrick, Estevao Willian and Gabriel Jesus by securing a big-money move to Europe.

According to the latest reports in Brazil, Man Utd’s South American scouts have been very impressed by Rios and have urged club chiefs at Old Trafford to make a move.

The Red Devils are ‘ready’ to swoop for Rios, and an opening bid worth £17million has been tipped.

Man Utd transfers: Latest on Rios, Frimpong

Although, it may take several rounds of talks to agree a deal as Palmeiras are known to be tough negotiators. After all, they held out for £51m before selling wonderkid striker Endrick to Real Madrid, while also commanding an initial £29m from Chelsea for winger Estevao. That second deal could also rise to £51m if certain conditions are met.

Another player Man Utd are keen on adding to their ranks is Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong.

The right wing-back was in unbelievable form last term, notching 14 goals and 12 assists to help Leverkusen win both the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal.

Man Utd view Frimpong as an elite upgrade for current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But according to German reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd will now find it much harder to prise Frimpong away from Leverkusen.

That is because the Dutchman’s €40m (£34m) release clause has expired. As such, Leverkusen now have full control over the player’s future and can negotiate freely with interested sides.

Given Frimpong’s brilliant year, it would not be a surprise if Leverkusen demanded Man Utd pay a huge sum for the 23-year-old.

As Ratcliffe has stated he does not want to overpay for new Man Utd signings, this puts a deal for Frimpong at serious risk of collapsing before it has even truly begun.

