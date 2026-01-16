Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he has informed Crystal Palace that he will be LEAVING the club at the end of this season, as Manchester United push hard to bring him to Old Trafford.

The bombshell admission comes as a huge boost to the Red Devils chiefs, who, as we exclusively revealed on December 6, have identified Glasner as their top target to become the club’s next permanent manager.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has reported how Glasner tops the shortlist ahead of other candidates, such as Andoni Iraola, Enzo Maresca, Roberto de Zerbi, and Gareth Southgate.

Glasner, 51, has captured the attention of multiple top sides after his huge success at Palace – leading them to FA Cup glory last season and towards the European places in the Premier League table.

Michael Carrick has been put in charge at United until the end of the season, and he wants to earn the right to stay at the club long-term, but the hierarchy have other plans in mind.

Glasner has now confirmed that he has informed Palace that he wants to take on a new challenge next season, with his contract with the Eagles expiring at the season’s end.

“I told [Palace chairman] Steve [Parish] I’m looking for a new challenge,” Glasner said in a press conference this afternoon, in which he also confirmed Marc Guehi is set to join Manchester City.

“It’s my feeling after everything. I told him in October that it has nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate it if something is written that is not true; it’s tough for me to respond. We have a great relationship and are always talking about what’s best for Palace.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club. I told the players, promised them, that I will give my best to get the points record. We will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.

“We will do our best. For the players alone, it’s tough, but together it’s possible. I will do everything to bring another trophy to Selhurst and play the best Premier League season ever.”

United, Tottenham, and Liverpool all admire Oliver Glasner

Glasner will remain professional as he sees out the season with Palace, but there is no doubt that United are primed to make a formal approach for the coach ahead of next term.

United’s interest in Glasner aligns with their broader strategy to rebuild under the INEOS ownership, which has emphasised sustainable success through smart recruitment and tactical acumen.

However, the Austrian coach will have non-negotiable demands that must be met before he agrees to take charge.

As we revealed in an exclusive update on January 8, Glasner’s primary condition revolves around transfer assurances, ensuring he has the resources to reshape the squad in his image. “Oliver isn’t one to take on a new project without the tools to succeed,” a well-placed source told us.

There could yet be twists to the saga, however.

We understand that Tottenham have Glasner shortlisted as a top candidate to replace Thomas Frank, who is under serious pressure amid Spurs’ poor form.

And intriguingly, sources have confirmed that Liverpool are big admirers of the Palace boss.

However, Arne Slot retains the full backing of the Reds’ hierarchy, as things stand.

