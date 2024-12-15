Man Utd ready to AXE Marcus Rashford after Ruben Amorim makes huge call to drop forward from squad

Manchester United have decided that they are ready to sell Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of speculation recently, amid claims that the Red Devils could move him on to give them a boost in regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

It’s also been claimed that there are concerns behind the scenes at Old Trafford that Rashford is not fully focused on football and off-field issues are contributing to some of his poor performances.

Ruben Amorim dropped Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the Man Utd squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday, adding fuel to the rumours that he could leave.

And now, sources close to the Red Devils have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Man Utd have officially made Rashford available for transfer and they are ‘ready to cash in’ in January.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be admirers of the England international but more suitors may come to the fore now the Red Devils have decided they’re ready to axe him.

Finding a buyer for Rashford won’t be straightforward in January, however.

Amorim makes monumental Rashford call

Rashford is on a long-term contract until 2028 and is on huge wages of £300,000 per week, making him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

There are very few clubs who can match those terms, so Rashford could be forced to take a significant pay cut if he wants to leave Man Utd in January.

Man Utd will also demand a big fee for the forward, although it’s not yet clear what his price tag will be.

As mentioned, Amorim dropped Rashford and Garnacho for Man Utd’s game against Manchester City and explained that it wasn’t due to injuries.

“We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up,” Amorim said in a pre-match interview.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse, try to choose the players. So that is my selection. Simple.

“I pay attention to everything. The way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.

“I don’t want to send a message [to Rashford and Garnacho]. It’s simply an evaluation, and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision. I have to choose. It’s just simple selection.

“I’ve informed Garnacho and Rashford on WhatsApp. There is a communication after the last training, as always. They are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well!”

Man Utd round-up: Chris Rigg wanted / Pogba to Man City?!

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are interested in 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

Reports from Spain suggest that £25million would be enough to sign the supremely talented teenager in January.

However, we understand that a move is more likely next summer, as Rigg is fully focused on helping Sunderland gain promotion to the Premier League.

In other news, reports suggest that Manchester City are considering a shock move for former Man Utd man Paul Pogba in an attempt to fill the void left by injured midfielder Rodri.

It’s claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side have made an approach to the Frenchman about joining them when he returns to football in March.

Pogba last played for Juventus in September 2023 before being issued a doping ban and was released by the Serie A side at the end of November.

Reports claim Guardiola ‘remains an admirer’ of the 31-year-old and reiterates that Man City have shown interest in Pogba before, even when he was at Old Trafford.

