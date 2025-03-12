Manchester United are reportedly ‘willing’ to spend £51m to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

Two Man Utd midfielders are facing uncertain futures, with the club’s hierarchy keen to offload the £350,000 per week Casemiro, while Christian Eriksen will be out of contract in June.

Both of those players will need replacing if they leave and reports suggest the Red Devils have already begun scouring the market for midfield targets.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Ederson is at the top of Man Utd’s shortlist and they are prepared to bid £51m to bring him to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has played a major role in Atalanta’s success since he joined the club in 2022. He can play in a six, eight, or 10 role – versatility which appeals to Man Utd.

Ederson has played in all but one of Atalanta’s Serie A games this term and the Italian side understandably want to keep him.

The Brazilian is contracted until 2027, so Atalanta are in a strong negotiating position and are well aware of the growing interest in his signature.

Man Utd may need to sell before any big buys

There is no doubt that Man Utd will be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, but they need to be careful with their spending, due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

The Red Devils may need to sell several players before they’re able to splash big sums on top targets, so will have to be selective until they do.

They will recoup £40m for Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa trigger their option to buy clause in his loan deal, while they’re keen to sell the likes of Antony and Casemiro.

There is also a possibility that academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo could be sold if large bids arrive, although Man Utd are particularly relcutant to allow the latter to leave.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd’s priority for the summer is to sign a new striker. Whether they are able to spend big on a new number nine and a midfielder will depend on outgoings.

Ederson has been linked with Man Utd frequently in recent months, while Manchester City also considered him before they signed Nico Gonzalez in January.

The Red Devils could find it difficult to convince Ederson to join without the offer of Champions League football, especially as Atalanta are expected to qualify for the competition.

He is a player to keep an eye on but even if Man Utd were to have a bid accepted for the midfielder, there is still no guarantee an agreement on personal terms would be reached.

