Manchester United are hoping for a busy end to the transfer window and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that they could still sell Antony for a cut-price fee.

The Red Devils’ sporting director Dan Ashworth continues to work on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but a new striker, right-back and another centre-back are also wanted.

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is the next name on Man Utd’s shortlist but the number of players they sell will ultimately determine how much business they do before the end of the window.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that they are open to selling Antony, who has been a gigantic waste of money so far.

Man Utd forked out £81m to sign the Dutch winger two years ago and has scored just 11 goals in 82 appearances since then.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man Utd now accept that they overpaid by a massive amount when they signed Antony and now see his true value at around £25m.

Man Utd are keen to see if there is interest in the market for Antony, but face a few major roadblocks even if a club are willing to match his reduced price tag.

Besiktas hold interest in Man Utd flop

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Antony remains very happy at Old Trafford, and that’s no surprise given he’s on a huge contract of £200,000-per-week.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, with an option for a further year. That is one point the Red Devils’ see as a ‘major issue’ and therefore will hope he can come good if he’s not sold.

We understand that Besiktas are very keen on Antony but can’t afford his current wages and convincing him to move to Turkey seems impossible at this stage.

The Brazilian has also been looked at by sides in the Saudi Pro League but they are not planning to make a bid for him any time soon.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd are admirers of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and he would have to think about a move to Old Trafford if the opportunity presents itself.

Ashworth and Co have spoken with Chalobah’s agents to understand the possibility of a deal and funds generated from Antony’s potential sale could be put towards it.

It will be a busy few weeks for Man Utd as they try to finalize their squad for a huge campaign in which they hope to land a spot in the Champions League.

