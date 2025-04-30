Real Madrid allow Man Utd to sign ‘special’ star with offer imminent

Manchester United are now favourites to sign a mesmeric attacker and are ‘ready to make an offer within a few days’ after the reasons why Real Madrid have stepped aside came to light.

TEAMtalk led the way on Tuesday, bringing news of Man Utd being genuine contenders to snap up one of world football’s brightest young talents. Franco Mastantuono is the player in question, with the 17-year-old Argentine sending European giants into a frenzy with his displays for River Plate.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid were all taking a close look at the teenager who operates either in an advanced midfield role or on the right wing.

The Red Devils’ interest is being driven by technical director, Jason Wilcox, who views Mastantuono as a major star of the future.

Sources also told us Mastantuono favoured a move to Real Madrid if and when the times comes to secure a transfer to Europe.

But thankfully for Man Utd, the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Real Madrid have pulled out of the race.

That still leaves Man Utd competing with Chelsea, though a report from Calciomercato strongly suggests Man Utd will beat the Blues to the punch.

Firstly, Romano took to YouTube to state: “This boy is really special. His left foot feels something really, really special.

“The release clause is there, we know about that. It’s something around €41m plus taxes so the clause is there and it’s probably the only way to convince River Plate to sign Franco Mastantuono.”

On Real Madrid, Romano explained their motivations for pulling the plug on their pursuit are purely financial and not related to the player.

The reporter added: “My understanding is Real Madrid on the point of view of agents’ side, commission, total package of the Mastantuono deal… already a few months ago when they meeting around October, November, December, they were not so happy with that package.

“So that’s why Real Madrid at the moment are not proceeding. They know the player and like the player, but at current conditions Real Madrid are still not proceeding.

“English clubs are interested, Chelsea, Man Utd, all these clubs are well informed on the situation, so it’ll be one to watch for sure.”

As mentioned, Calciomercato have since offered their insight into Mastantuono’s future and it makes great reading for the Red Devils…

Franco Mastantuono to Man Utd latest

The Italian outlet reported on the player thanks in large part to AC Milan joining the race for the Argentine.

However, Milan are very much an outsider, with Man Utd described as being in pole position.

Calciomercato also echoed Romano’s reporting when stating Real Madrid ‘have left the race.’ That is critical for Man Utd given Los Blancos were reportedly the ‘best-positioned club’ to seal a deal, with that honour now belonging to United.

And in a final encouraging update, the report concluded United are: ‘ready to make an offer within a few days to [sign] one of the most important emerging talents in Argentine football.’

It’s important to note Mastantuono would not be eligible to transfer to Europe until he turns 18 on August 14.

Clubs like Man Utd can still agree deals before then, however, meaning it would just be the player’s arrival date that is delayed.

The expectation is Mastantuono will either see out the domestic Argentine season before moving in the 2026 January window, or hold off an extra six months by waiting until the 2026 summer window before taking flight.

GO DEEPER: Why the scramble to sign Franco Mastantuono

By Samuel Bannister

Writing for TEAMtalk in April 2024, scouting expert Ben Mattinson highlighted Mastantuono’s potential, explaining: “Mastantuono is destined for the very top. Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern… that’s the type of level team he’ll join.

“The Argentinian creative right-winger/#10 hybrid has a ridiculously good weight of pass on through balls and excellent vision to pick out players. He sees things before most and plays with real maturity and loves to take on responsibility of winning the game even when he’s the youngest on the pitch.”

That was when Mastantuono was just 16 years old and he has continued to develop since, with over 50 appearances for River Plate’s first team before reaching adulthood.

A left-footed attacking midfielder, Mastantuono often plays as a no.10, but can drift to the right wing. Standing at just under six feet tall, he isn’t the strongest physically, but causes plenty of danger dribbling into the box thanks to his nifty footwork and vision.

His technique is exceptional, as evidenced by how he takes control of the ball and passes it on to his teammates.

At the time of writing, Mastantuono has as many goals as he does assists. It’ll be interesting to see which area he becomes more dangerous in as his career progresses.

Several of his youth coaches have observed his powerful ball-striking ability, which could make him a frequent goal-getter in years to come – as could his ability from free kicks. He’s also received praise for his one-on-one dribbling ability.

Mastantuono seems destined for the top and will be eager to prove himself on the biggest stages.