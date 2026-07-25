Real Madrid approve Tchouameni sale to Man Utd for £68m with Rodri joining from Man City

Real Madrid believe they are signing Rodri from Manchester City, with a report now claiming Aurelien Tchouameni can join Manchester United for £68m.

Both Manchester clubs are overseeing major changes to their midfield ranks this summer. Man City made Elliot Anderson the most expensive midfielder ever when paying Nottingham Forest £116m. They’re also on the cusp of sealing a record-busting deal to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have banked Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but want one more big addition.

It’s no secret the final piece of the puzzle will be a more defensive-minded option, and Fabrizio Romano is among those to have confirmed Aurelien Tchouameni is their “dream” target.

A move for the France international had looked a difficult undertaking, though developments over the past 48 hours suggest this is now a deal that can get done.

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Rodri to Real Madrid, Tchouameni to Man Utd

Firstly, David Ornstein brought news on Friday night of Real Madrid making a move for Man City and Spain ace, Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has an offer to extend his stay at City on the table. However, his burning desire is to return to Spain and play for Real Madrid.

Ornstein noted that after initial reluctance, Real president, Florentino Perez, has now initiated the move, and Los Blancos are now working to the understanding that Rodri will sign this summer.

Ornstein stated: ‘Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

‘At this stage club-to-club talks have yet to take place, but Madrid are confident an agreement can be reached and are operating on the basis that Rodri will be joining the club this summer.’

According to reporter Matteo Morreto, Rodri and Real Madrid have already ironed out an agreement on personal terms.

Given Real Madrid have just bid €100m for Yan Diomande and plan to bid again, per Fabrizio Romano, a major sale may be required to fund the double signing.

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According to The Sun, the player that can now be sacrificed is 26-year-old Tchouameni.

In two separate updates, they not only claimed Tchouameni can now leave Real Madrid, but declared a deal can be struck for €80m / £68m.

They reported: ‘Real Madrid willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd in £68m deal in order to fund ambitious Rodri transfer.’

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