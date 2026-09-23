Real Madrid are proving to be a major problem for Barcelona in their quest to sign JJ Gabriel from Manchester United, according to the Catalan media, which has also revealed how the Blaugrana are trying to convince the teenager to move to Camp Nou.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in August that Man Utd had concerns over keeping Gabriel.

The worst fears of Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, were confirmed last week when Gabriel submitted a formal notice to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

The Red Devils have decided against granting Gabriel’s request so far, but that has not stopped the 15-year-old attacking player from holding talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bailey reported last week that talks between Gabriel and Barcelona and Real Madrid had been positive.

Gabriel will turn 16 in October, and given that he has an Irish passport, he could be able to move to Spain.

On September 22, Sport reported that Gabriel has made a final decision to leave Man Utd, despite the Premier League club trying their best to convince him to make a U-turn.

The same Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has now brought an update on Gabriel’s next move.

According to Sport on September 23, while the Man Utd teenage prodigy’s camp have ‘directly informed Bayern Munich and PSG that their current priority is to sign with one of the giants of Spanish football: Barcelona or Real Madrid’, the teenager has not decided whether to move to the Blaugrana or to Los Blancos.

DON’T MISS: Left-back keen to join Man Utd in January as Harry Kane ‘insane decision’ claim made

Barcelona hatch plan to beat Real Madrid to JJ Gabriel signing

While noting that Gabriel has ‘a particular fondness for FC Barcelona’, the report stated: ‘However, the reality of the negotiations was considerably harsher for Barca’s interests: Real Madrid’s offer was significantly higher than Barca’s.

‘Despite this setback, Deco has intensified his contacts with JJ Gabriel’s agent in recent days.

‘The footballer and his family were in Barcelona last week, while the Barca sporting director met with agent Ali Barat this Saturday (as reported by the Culemanía website).

‘And therein lies a significant shift in the deal.

‘Barca wants JJ Gabriel on their roster and is guaranteeing him a sporting project that could lead him to the first team very quickly.

‘And all within a playing system perfectly suited to a player characterised by exquisite ball control and overwhelming command of the situation when he approaches the opposition’s penalty area.’

Sport further noted that ‘Real Madrid’s financial offer is significantly higher than Barca’s and continued: ‘There’s no doubt that Rodri’s dramatic move this summer has stung within Real Madrid’s sporting structure.

‘Florentino Perez’s club doesn’t want to see one of European football’s brightest young talents reject their offer and instead say YES to FC Barcelona.’

Sport has also reported that Gabriel will make a final decision on his next club imminently.

The report stated: ‘Ali Barat has stated that, for now, he is simply gathering all the offers from major European clubs to pass on to JJ Gabriel and his family.

‘The final decision has not yet been made, but it is expected within days.’

READ NEXT: Real Madrid internal verdict on Ibrahima Konate emerges amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool return call