JJ Gabriel: Winners of Real Madrid v Barcelona battle for Man Utd gem emerge

Real Madrid are set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel, according to a reliable source, as the compensation fee Los Blancos would have to pay the Red Devils emerges.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on August 13 that Man Utd had concerns that JJ Gabriel could leave.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs keen on signing the teenage prodigy.

Gabriel informed Man Utd last month that he wanted to leave and sent in a formal request to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

Although Man Utd have refused to grant Gabriel’s request, the Premier League club are unable to do much if he decides to move abroad.

Gabriel turned 16 earlier this month and has an Irish passport, which means that he would be able to move to clubs such as Madrid and Barcelona.

Madrid and Barcelona are fully aware of the situation and have been involved in a ‘battle’ for the teenage attacker, according to AS on October 11.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication reported at the weekend that Los Blancos have been in contact with Man Utd and have made an offer to Gabriel.

AS reported on October 11: ‘Real Madrid kept United’s management informed at all times of the possibility of signing him and their willingness to negotiate a transfer fee for the young English talent.

‘All reports point to his signing, but Real Madrid has set a financial limit, and that is the offer the young player, who came up through the Manchester youth system, is currently considering.

‘Real Madrid believes it has done everything necessary after presenting the appropriate offer to the player and his representatives.

‘This isn’t just the signing of another youth player, but rather a footballer destined to become a key figure.

‘Those at Valdebebas are downplaying the possibility of favouritism.

‘They confirm they haven’t received an official response regarding the player’s final decision, although they are convinced the answer should come soon.’

Then on October 12, Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication Sport reported that Real Madrid believe that they are ‘well-positioned to secure the player’s services’.

Sport, though, added that ‘no final decision has been made’.

It has now been claimed by a top journalist that Madrid are optimistic of beating Barcelona to the prized signature of Gabriel.

According to Real Madrid reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who has 328,500 followers on X, Los Blancos are confident that they have done enough work to seal a deal for Gabriel.

The journalist wrote on X at 1:12pm on October 13: “Real Madrid is confident in being able to finalize the signing of JJ Gabriel.

“There is confidence both in the work done with the player and in his ability to obtain an Irish or Cypriot passport.

“It’s not closed yet.

“The first information was provided by @TheAthleticFC”

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How much Real Madrid need to pay Man Utd for JJ Gabriel

The Guardian reported on October 8 that Man Utd have made Gabriel ‘an official scholarship contract offer’.

This means that any Premier League club that want to sign Gabriel would have to negotiate a fee directly with Man Utd, even if the teenager decides against accepting the Red Devils’ deal.

For Madrid, Los Blancos would have to pay Man Utd a modest compensation fee of £350,000 for Gabriel.

The Guardian noted: ‘According to official Fifa compensation figures for a Category I academy, United would receive around £350,000 if he moves abroad.

‘He would ordinarily have been prevented from transferring before his 18th birthday, but is eligible for an EU passport through his parents.’

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