JJ Gabriel: Man Utd sensation reacts to Barcelona offer after Real Madrid accept terms – FINAL DECISION soon

Manchester United teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel’s final decision on his future will be announced soon, according to a report, which has claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two frontrunners for his signature.

Gabriel told Man Utd in September that he wanted to leave with immediate effect.

Although Man Utd denied the teenager’s request to have his registration cancelled, Gabriel has no plans to stay at the Premier League club.

Gabriel turned 16 earlier this month and has an Irish passport, meaning that he could be on his way to a club abroad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 14 that Real Madrid are favourites to sign Gabriel.

We understand that Gabriel and his camp find Los Blancos’ proposal particularly appealing.

Sources have told us that Barcelona are also holding talks with super-agent Ali Barat over a deal for Gabriel.

Sport has now reported that Gabriel will make a ‘final decision’ on his future ‘soon’.

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JJ Gabriel to decide between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Gabriel, his family and his agent have ‘announced that they will soon reveal his final destination’.

‘Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clear frontrunners over PSG and Bayern Munich’, according to Sport, which has claimed that Gabriel’s entourage has told the publication that ‘the player’s decision will be announced shortly’.

Madrid are said to have ‘accepted the terms presented by the player and his agent’.

Los Blancos are reportedly ‘prepared to assume the total cost of the transfer – estimated at 10 million euros, which includes the three-year contract and various bonuses for family members, the agent, and performance-related incentives – as well as the player’s performance demands’.

According to Sport, Gabriel and his camp do not find Barcelona’s offer ‘the most lucrative’ after being presented with it.

The report has stated: ‘He knows the Blaugrana club well, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll ultimately choose their offer.

‘In fact, sources within the club continue to deny a firm offer and indicate that, so far, there have only been superficial contacts with his agent.

‘Sources close to the player, however, confirm that Barcelona is one of the clubs pushing hard to secure his services.

‘They also clarify that the offer isn’t the most lucrative and is based on the club’s sporting project and their confidence in young players.’

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