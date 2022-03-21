Real Madrid reportedly hold an interest in Declan Rice, setting up a transfer battle with Manchester United, while a journalist has made a big claim about the midfielder’s future.

West Ham star Rice is in the form of his life at the moment. He has made 38 appearances already this season, notching four goals and four assists. And the Englishman regularly captains David Moyes’ side, too.

Rice put in a great performance as West Ham beat Sevilla in extra-time to reach the Europa League quarter-finals. They were 1-0 down after the first leg, but goals from Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko sent the Irons into the last eight.

Rice played a full 90 minutes in the subsequent Premier League match against Tottenham. However, his side were beaten 3-1 due to a masterclass from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

23-year-old Rice has a contract which runs until 2024. West Ham are eager to extend it, although several clubs want to snatch him from their grasp.

United and Chelsea are long-term admirers. Reports claim Liverpool and Manchester City are also monitoring Rice’s situation ahead of potential bids.

Euro giants in for Declan Rice

According to an update from CaughtOffside, who cite reports in Spain, Real Madrid are in the frame too. Los Blancos need to revamp their midfield as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos reach the twilight years of their careers.

Rice would be a great addition at the Bernabeu, although he will not come cheap. The report claims Real will not meet West Ham’s £120million asking price.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will try to bring the east Londoners down. If they fail to budge then Aurelien Tchouameni or Ryan Gravenberch could be targeted.

It seems United are facing serious competition from the Spanish giants to land Declan Rice this summer. And journalist Paul Brown has made an intriguing claim about the enforcer’s future.

“I don’t think he’s someone who is going to force his way out with a formal transfer request or any particular demands,” Brown told GiveMeSport. “But they’re at a point where he probably isn’t going to sign a new contract because he wants to test the water.”

Man Utd star needs a break, says Gary Neville

Meanwhile, Gary Neville thinks United attacker Marcus Rashford needs to ‘regroup’ at the end of the season.

While appearing on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I get the fact he’s not playing at the moment, his form is poor. He’s drained of confidence. No one knows what’s happened to him.

“He looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch. When he came on against Atletico Madrid, again, he just looked like there was nothing there.

“He needs to get to the end of this season. He needs to regroup, reset and probably just, you know, I had a period like that in my football career at Manchester United.

“In 2000 I had to get to the summer and re-evaluate. Maybe I wasn’t under as much scrutiny at the time. But I do feel like Marcus Rashford needs to just go away this summer. Four weeks where he reassesses himself, reassesses what he wants in life, who he wants around him.”

Neville also gave his verdict on whether Rashford should leave Old Trafford this summer…

